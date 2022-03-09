What happens to us when we live under stress for a long time

When one is exposed to stressful events for a prolonged time, there are physical and mental consequences with a strong impact on health. Here’s how to get out of it

The body and mind react to both good and bad stress.

Yes, because there is not only stress related to negative events but it also exists eustress or the fatigue linked to positive events. Think about organizing a wedding: beautiful but definitely tiring.

However, when we live under stress for a prolonged period we feel fatigued, we lose concentration and attention, we tend to forget appointments and commitments.

It happens because all the energies of the body and mind are directed to sustain that stress and no longer deal with the rest.

In this period then, it is impossible not to feel stressed and moral already. Between the pandemic, which has been going on for two years now, and the start of the war between Russia and Ukraine, the mind takes the blow more than ever.

We explain what happens to us when we live under stress.

Physical health is put at risk

Responsible for the stress response is the hypothalamus-pituitary-adrenal axis.

When we are subjected to stressful events these brain structures become hyperactivated and stimulate the production of cortisolthe main stress hormone.

The latter in turn is implicated in the cardiovascular function, in metabolism, in the immune system and in the functioning of the brain.

In short, the more stressed we are, the more we risk compromising our physical health.

Mental health is also compromised

It is not only the body that is affected, but also the mind.

Attention and concentration seem lost, memory worsens, the bad mood takes over and the latent nervousness accompanies the days.

Prolonged stress involves a series of daily efforts that can also compromise work and free time. In these cases, pleasure struggles to find its place.

Stress disrupts relationships

Stress impairs our mood and, consequently, relationships with the people around us.

One feels misunderstood, alone. One often comes to think that no one will be able to understand what one is experiencing.

When these feelings continue for a long time, you enter a kind of negative spiral in which, in the end, you end up adapting.

But you don’t have to give in to stress. Indeed, it is important to find solutions to lower it and smile again.

How to say goodbye to stress? Lowering Cortisol!

Cortisol is the main substance responsible for the high level of stress. The secret therefore lies in lowering it.

You can do this with techniques that bring you back to live the present and find peace within yourself. For example, you could do some lessons of mindfulness or yoga.

Then immerse yourself as much as possible in the naturelook for green areas where you can walk and regenerate yourself.

Avoid people who at this moment know that they will not help you get better but, on the contrary, could negatively affect you.