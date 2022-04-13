what happens to you if you don’t walk long enough. This is all absurd

What happens to our brains when we don’t walk enough. The answer will truly leave you speechless. Let’s discover the connection between the brain and physical activity.

Make a constant physical activity it is essential to be able to live in full physical and mental health. Any doctor, in fact, together with a healthy and varied diet will almost always advise you to combine it with daily physical activity, except for any pathologies that prevent it from being practiced.

From an early age the role of physical activity is very important not only as a recreation but also as an essential activity for the correct development of the muscle structure.

Sport also proves to be of great help in the mental and social formation of a child who, thanks to the idea of “fair play”the basis of every team sport, learns the importance of respect for others.

The most basic physical activity to start with is definitely a good one walk daily. It is a simple activity but despite its simplicity it brings considerable benefits to mind and body.

What happens to the brain when we don’t exercise

THE benefits of physical activity, even if it’s just a morning walk, there are so many. Surely a constant practice allows you to lose weight, thus reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases and some tumor forms.

A recent research carried out by the collaboration between theUniversity of Pavia and theState University of Milan instead it showed what the consequences on our brain of one lack of physical activity.

Pursuing a Sedentary life prolonged it goes towards functional alterations of some organs of our body. Among these alterations, the researchers pointed out that it is certainly the alteration neurogenesisthe process of formation of new cells of the nervous system.

On the contrary, doing constant exercise that involves a great effort of the legs such as walking and running, would allow a cellular regeneration of all the cells belonging to the nervous system.

It is not just experimental data, but this phenomenon has been widely found in some categories of subjects, such as astronauts.

The astronauts during their missions are forced to a reduced use of their legs and, more generally, of all their muscles.

Precisely for this reason very often as soon as they return to our planet they are unable to stand up that much and find a large reduction in muscular skills and in the long term also in the brain ones.