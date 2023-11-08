What happens to your body if you eat oily fish every day?

He blue fish This is a category of fish that is different because of fat content And the place of their habitat in the sea. are blue fish rich in Omega-3 Fatty Acidwho gives them a It has higher fat content than white fish, fat is like thisbeneficial for heart healthAnd general of the organism. Some examples of blue fish due to fat content are:

Connected

salmon

Sardines

mackerel

hilsa

Tuna

What happens if you eat blue fish every day?

eat blue fish every day It can have many effects on the body, many of them positive, due to its high content of essential nutrients. Here’s an overview of what might happen.

Join information WhatsApp channel

Positive Effects of Eating Lots of Blue Fish

Improve cardiovascular health: Oily fish is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which reduce the risk of heart diseases. They may help reduce blood triglyceride levels, blood pressure and the formation of arterial plaques. anti inflammatory properties: Omega-3s also have anti-inflammatory effects that may benefit people with chronic inflammatory diseases like arthritis. Brain development and maintenance of cognitive health: DHA, a type of omega-3 present in oily fish, is essential for brain development in infants and children as well as maintaining brain function in adults. Improve vision: Omega-3 fatty acids are important for maintaining eye health and may reduce the risk of age-related macular degeneration. Skin Health: Eating oily fish regularly can help keep skin healthy due to its fatty acids and vitamins.

Considerations and potential risks

Pollutant: Some oily fish may contain elevated levels of mercury and other pollutants, which is especially worrisome for pregnant women and children because of potential effects on the developing nervous system. overfishing: Many species of oily fish are overexploited, so it is important to consider the sustainability of fishing practices. nutritional imbalance: Although oily fish is healthy, a varied diet is important to get all the necessary nutrients. Eating only one type of food can lead to nutritional imbalance. Allergy or intolerance: For people with fish allergies, daily intake would not be recommended and could be dangerous.

Which fish should we eat and which should not due to mercury content?

Recommendations regarding oily fish

For most adults, the intake Two servings of fish a weekIncluding at least one blue fish, it is recommended By many food guides. However, due to risks of mercury accumulation, It is advisable to vary the species of fish consumed and, if you choose to eat fish daily, choose fish with low mercury levels and from sustainable sources.

It is important to note that health effects may vary depending on individual factors and the general dietary context. Therefore, it is always advisable to consult a health professional nutrition For personal advice.