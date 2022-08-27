What happens to your cell phone if you leave it charging overnight? – Tutorials Technology – Technology

Mobile devices have become a fundamental tool for people in their daily lives. For this reason, its performance is always required to be at its maximum for all the functions it performs during the day.

However, there are some habits that can harm the optimization of the cell phone and its parts. This is the case of the battery as it is one of the most delicate, since on some occasions the device is left charging overnight or subjected to some habits that impair its performance.

Users of these devices continually doubt whether keeping them connected to the outlet all night is bad, which depends a lot on each cell phone and the technology it handles for its maintenance and care.

Charge your device overnight.

Is it good to charge it overnight?



At the moment the smartphones became very popular, the battery could be separated and replaced with a completely new one without any problem when inflated due to overheating.

Currently, these two elements remain united and there is no possibility to uncover the cell phone and/or check its internal characteristics. However, many cell phone brands and their internal components have taken into account the situation of charging the device more than necessary.

“Modern phones are smart, which means they have built-in protection chips that will prevent them from charging more than they should”said Edo Campos, spokesperson for the ‘Anker’ brand to the ‘Time’ media outlet.

The batteries have been created in such a way that, once it reaches 100%, the charge will slow down so that it does not affect the deviceoy does not suffer any damage to its components.

In addition, several cell phones have the ‘optimized battery’ function, which will help the phone remain at a set percentage of charge so that it is less harmful when it comes to completing 100%.

worst habits



There are several actions that impair the optimal performance of the battery and it is recommended that you stop doing so that your cell phone continues to perform well.

It is recommended that the devices be charged with the cable that comes inside the box due to its quality. Although it is not bad to use another that is of a different brand, as long as it is not some pirate model.

It is not necessary to charge the cell phone to 100 percent if it is the first charge.

“Extremely cheap chargers cut all the points that a charger has: transformer, cable and USB connection -Universal Serial Bus-. Buying a charger with a very poor quality can make the USB connection of poor quality and end up breaking the connector of your device”explained the specialist Quelian Sanz on the ‘Pro Android’ web portal.

Charging the cell phone to its maximum point is one of the most common mistakes. For this reason, unplugging it before it reaches 100% will extend the life of the battery.

“When they are closer to depletion, lithium-ion batteries draw constant current and run at a lower voltage”stated the engineer Roberto Triggs for the media ‘Android Authority’.

best battery usage



The most viable recommendation against any brand of smartphones they are the updates, since the companies make these readjustments to fix defects or improve some functions that each of their devices have for better viability.

Charging the cell phone between 30 and 80 percent will help you not waste more battery cycles.

Among its functions is ‘Battery saving’, since reduces the amount of energy spent when not needed increased use of your phone.

According to the ‘Apple’ brand, it is an effective option when one of your devices is low on charge and can help extend your operating time or want to keep your usage idle without the need to maintain a constant charge.

