What happens to your metabolism (and blood sugar) if you go to bed every night after this specific time

Resting badly or going to sleep after a certain time will affect metabolism and blood glucose levels

In a recent studypublished in Diabetology Both disturbed sleep and going to sleep after midnight have been found to be related to one non-optimal postprandial response. In particular, poor sleep would affect the metabolism and on the body’s ability to bring glucose levels back to normal after a meal. Essentially, the study shows how a disrupted night of sleep can impair the body’s ability to regulate glycemia, and that going to bed late could also be bad for your metabolism.

Data for the study involved approximately 2,500 participants, who wore wrist monitors to monitor sleep for two weeks and used a continuous glucose monitoring device, which recorded their blood glucose every 15 minutes. During the research, the scholars prescribed breakfasts to test the body’s responses to a wide variety of foods: high in fiber, high in carbohydrates, fat etc … The fixed menu also meant that all participants ate the same thing, so the components of the breakfasts could not interfere with the analysis.

The study found that sleeping for longer periods is linked to lower blood glucose levels, even following high-carb, high-fat breakfasts. Scholars have pointed out that lto chronically high blood sugar can lead to the type 2 diabetes and other metabolic problems, which can affect long-term health; for example, non-diabetic hyperglycemia hinders the immune system and damages arteries and blood vessels, increasing the risk of heart disease.

The study, therefore, offers another proof of the benefits of practicing good sleep hygiene, and it is also another reason that must lead us to give up a sugary breakfast in favor of a healthier option, to low in sugar and rich in complex carbohydrates and good fats, such as avocado and oats.

Source: Diabetology Journal

The article incorporates published studies and recommendations from international institutions and / or experts. We make no claims in the medical-scientific field and we report the facts as they are. The sources are indicated at the end of each article

