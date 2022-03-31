What happens today with the end of the state of emergency and what changes from 1 April

Today the Covid state of emergency ends, after more than two years. It is a symbolic date, but one that also brings several innovations on a practical level. Let’s see what changes from tomorrow April 1st.

It is March 31 and, after two years and two months, today Covid state of emergency ends. It is a highly symbolic date, but one that all the most prudent experts and politicians find it hard to indicate as the day of the return to normalcy. From tomorrow many rules will change, most of them due to the latest Covid decree approved by the government. Some, however, are linked to the end of the state of emergency, which has made possible a series of measures over the past two years. Such as, for example, the color scheme of the Regions, which allowed – with different rules depending on the trend of the infection from Covid – not to take single measures for the whole of Italy.

In short, from tomorrow there will no longer be the colors of the Regions. Italy closed the experience of the white, yellow, orange and red zone with all the Regions in the lighter band. However, for weeks now no particular rules or measures have been linked to the colors, given that the system of restrictions – from autumn onwards – has increasingly shifted to the use of the green pass. With the end of the state of emergency we also say goodbye to Scientific technical committee, which for two years pointed the way to the Ministry of Health and the government. The group of scientific experts, constantly consulted by Minister Speranza and not only, have been instrumental in choosing the strategies for containing the Covid pandemic.

For the same reason, the end of the state of emergency will also expire the commissioner structure. The tasks carried out so far by General Figliuolo – which are no small feat, such as the management of the vaccination campaign that in the meantime continues – will not be destined for the Regions, as should naturally happen in terms of health. “A Unit is temporarily established for the completion of the vaccination campaign and for the adoption of other measures to combat the pandemic, which operates until 31 December 2022“, reads the latest Covid decree.

New Covid rules from 1 April: how Green pass and quarantine change with the end of the state of emergency

At the same time, from tomorrow April 1st, many rules change thanks to the decree: the use of the super green pass is drastically reduced, which remains only for gyms, swimming pools, cultural centers, parties, congresses, conferences, casinos and discos; the basic green pass is back for all workers, as well as on public transport – both local and long-distance -, for outdoor activities, but also in bars and restaurants both inside and out. And then in shops, banks, post offices and public offices there is no longer a basic green pass requirement; the quarantine for contact with a positive person at Covid ends, only those who contracted the virus will go into isolation.