what happens when you become a star?

On Friday 9 June the new single by Billie Eilish, entitled “NDA“And accompanied by a videoclip directed by the singer itself. The song is maybe one of the most intimate who could write, as it tells what happens when you become a superstar: you no longer have a private life and you don’t know who to trust. The first lines read: “Did you think I was going to show up in a limo? (No) / I have to save for safety / I have a stalker walking down the street / He says it’s Satan and he’d like to meet me“.

Also, the song title stands for Non Disclosure Agreement, that is the commitment of confidentiality that the people surrounding the stars are used to sign, ensuring not to divulge news. In the video of “NDA”, dark and shot in a completely dark night live, Billie Eilish is the protagonist around which they move twenty five stuntmen in high speed car without special effects.

Billie Eilish album is coming

Billie Eilish’s new single will be part of her second album coming July 30th, “Happier Than Ever“. It is also added to the previous four songs already extracted “Therefore I Am”, “Lost Cause”, “My Future” and “Your Power” (with the latter she had managed to earn over 150 million streams in the first two weeks of publication alone. ).

The tracks will be sixteen in total, the other unreleased songs are: Getting Older, I Didn’t Change My Number, Billie Bossa Nova, Oxytocin, GOLDWING, Halley’s Comet, Not My Responsibility, OverHeated, Everybody Dies, Happier Than Ever, Male Fantasy . As it was for the first album, this was too written and produced by Eilish with his brother Finneas in Los Angeles.

