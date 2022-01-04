What happens with No vax players in Serie A: why it will be difficult to force them and what the clubs risk

The 52 cases of Coronavirus positive in Serie A put 2022 matches at risk. But the football championship has a problem that could become much bigger in the long run. Or that of the No vax players. Impossible to know the precise number for privacy reasons, even if someone in the meantime has decided to come out on their own. But since the Draghi government has specified that the Super Green pass is also mandatory in Serie A starting from January 10, the problem is on the tables of the companies. And lawyers. Because there are many legal doubts about the feasibility of the measure. And because the new decree that will bring the obligation of the Green Pass to work could change the prospects again.

There Gazzetta dello Sport reported today that the problem does not concern only changing rooms and gyms, given that the final version of the decree effectively prohibits even the presence in the match. The text, explains the newspaper, speaks of “swimming pools, swimming centers, team and contact sports, wellness centers for outdoor activities”. In theory, when it comes to team sports, there is no limitation to indoor activities. In practice, if the players cannot attend the training areas it seems difficult for them to play a match. The League notes that there are players who have immunized themselves with vaccines such as Sputnik V which should also be considered valid for them. As for Uefa competitions, for now the problem of No vax players does not arise.

A completely different hypothesis is that of compulsory vaccination. The president of the Federcalcio Gravina aired it but it seems difficult to implement from a legal point of view. And here also another point opens up. Which concerns the contractual conditions of the players. The clubs, in fact, do not seem to be able to force the player to get vaccinated. But the government can prevent the use of players who are not vaccinated on the pitch during competitions that take place in Italy. So the clubs would find themselves in the position of having to pay the salary to a player they cannot use. In Germany, some teams have cut wages. But they only did this to players who were infected and were not vaccinated. If the player does not get sick, it seems difficult to follow this path. Just as it seems difficult that the obligation can be valid given that when the contract was stipulated it was not in force. The solution at this point could be the most drastic: sell the tag on the market, taking advantage of the January window. But why would another club buy a card from a player who doesn’t want to get vaccinated in the middle of the pandemic?

