Administrative measures are also imminent, even large ones concerning cash payments. What will be the repercussions on citizens.

Cash in the crosshairs of the supervisory authorities, what happens? Take a novelty, with effect from starting from 1 January 2022. In fact, it will be mandatory to respect some limits in relation to the limit of expenses to be made with cash.

There will be some news and new provisions in order to limit what are the sad and unfortunately still widespread phenomena oftax evasion and illegal payments. Cash flows must therefore be constantly monitored to avoid fraud against the state, which also damage each of us.

As is known, the previous Conte government had conceived some initiatives such as the State Cashback and the receipt lottery in order to incentivize payments with credit cards and the like. And to discourage cash payments instead. In fact, electronic transactions are all traceable and minimize the risk of evasion and similar frauds occurring.

ATMs, credit cards and bank transfers are all traceable, as well as other solutions. As for the cash payment, as soon as 2022 starts, a maximum ceiling of € 1,999.99 on any type of liquid expense will come into force.

Cash payment, what happens with our accounts

Once this threshold is exceeded, it will not be possible to use physical banknotes and coins and it will be necessary to proceed electronically and traceable.

So what are we doing if someone intends to withdraw from their bank or post office account privately from 2 thousand euros upwards? Here there is no limitation, with the maximum limit that concerns instead payments only, both in the shop and with regard to pending or charges with professionals.

However, this does not mean that a credit institution may want explanations regarding withdrawals of an amount exceeding one thousand euros, and inform the Financial Intelligence Unit or not in the event. In the event of a payment, a person will then have to explain where the money comes from.

But as regards withdrawals from your account both in the bank and at the post office, the Revenue Agency cannot make any checks.