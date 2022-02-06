what happens with the end of the state of emergency. But the vaccination obligation … – Time





The state of emergency is destined to end but the measures underlying it could remain in force even after its conclusion. Mario Draghi’s government is working to unravel the problem: is it possible to extend the obligation of the green pass and the mandatory vaccine beyond March 31, 2022? It is the date on which the state of emergency expires and a further extension would be a stretch never seen before, but the government does not want to do without its weapons against the no vax.

In short, is it possible to keep alive the vaccination obligation for over 50s that starts on February 15th and will (?) Be in force until June 15th? The question was the subject of an assessment by the State Attorney’s Office and the Legislative Office of Palazzo Chigi, writes the Newspaper which reports some advances. To “save” Draghi would be the “expiration date” contained in the provision that requires the vaccine to be in their fifties and over. If a term had not been inserted, the obligation would have lapsed with the state of emergency.





Okay, but what do we do with the green pass and the reinforced green certificate? The decree of 7 January 2022 establishes that the duration of the rules is valid until 31 March 2022, as the state of emergency, and in theory after that date the green pass would no longer be valid. But the government wants to keep the super green pass and certificate base alive, on which it based all its action against the pandemic, with the distortions we know. And here the legal leverage to justify an extension without emergency has yet to be found.





According to the rumors reported by the newspaper, the green certificates could be confirmed for the whole summer but renewed in a softer version, which could materialize in the “removal” of the super green pass and the “survival” of the basic one. The hypothesis would, however, represent a small victory for the no vax front, even if the vaccination obligation would remain in force and with it the fines of 100 euros (one-off).