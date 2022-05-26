What has become of ‘La cuatro’ on the giant Saturday? Look how Gloria Benavides looks today

Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

What has become of the life of Gloria Benavidezbetter known as ‘The four‘?

The actress was catapulted to fame thanks to her beloved and remembered character on the television show Giant Saturdaywhich was broadcast for more than five decades.

With his character, Benavides entertained thousands of fans with his hilarious antics as he often interrupted Mr. Francisco during the show to crack jokes and profess her love for him.

Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

Although the television program Sabado Gigante, hosted by the Chilean Don Francisco, went off the air in September 2015, the artist continued to work in the entertainment industry.

“La Cuatro is kept in the closet, as it was, but I sent it to be cleaned; the wig is like it’s going to go out to act, I’ve never used it again,” he said in The fat and the skinny.

Through her Instagram account, which already has more than 53 thousand followers, Gloria shares her current projects, such as her presentation a few days ago at the Gran Arena Monticello.

“Thanks to the public who gave us so much love and made us live so many emotions, with their applause and their cell phones on, which made me remember wonderful moments of my artistic life. It was a luxury to share the stage with Los Inolvidables de Siempre. I love you” , he wrote on the social network.

The Chilean artist also shares family moments.

