What has become of the adopted children of Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise?

Besides Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, Nicole Kidman and Tome Cruise also belong to the personalities of the show who decided to become parents through adoption.

During their marriage, of almost 11 years, the then couple tried several times to have children, but things got complicated. In a first opportunity, Kidman went through an ectopic pregnancy, where the egg was implanted outside the uterus, so lost the baby. Later he managed to get pregnant again, but this time he suffered a miscarriage.

After these hard tests, both went for adoption and that is how a girl named Isabella and a little boy named Connor came into his life. After their separation, in 2001 both were able to experience the happiness of a child again, this time biologically, Nicole gave birth to two girls, while Tom had Suri with actress Katie Holmes.

Although on several occasions the Australian has declared a vocation for motherhood, it has been constantly speculated that the relationship she has with her adopted children is distant due to the beliefs of actor Tom Cruise. When the couple separated, both Connor and Isabella went to live with the protagonist of “Mission Impossible”, who also instructed them in Scientology, a religion that she professes and to which her love failures are attributed.

As for the relationship with Kidman, it is believed that it is completely fractured, even in a publication made by actress Leah Raini, a former member of Scientology, the young people did not express themselves very well about their mother, because while Isabella assured that she would not see As long as the Oscar winner is allowed to choose, Connor called her a “fucking oppressor.”



Connor and Isabella Photo: Instagram

Currently, Isabella is 29 years old and is married to Max Parker, when they got married neither Tome nor Nicole attended the wedding because the young woman assured that she wanted to keep the press away from her ceremony. She also has an art sales business where she uses the name “Bella Kidman Cruise” and has managed to participate in various art exhibitions.

For his part, Connor Cruise, 27, followed in the footsteps of his parents in acting but currently shows on his social networks that he is dedicated to fishing.

Currently Nicole has been in Mexico, where she has been caught consuming national products, living with artists, and even giving messages to young people.

“I tell you, go for everything,” she shared at the XXI century Mexico convention in its 2022 edition, where she was one of the special guests.

