What has become of the main actors more than 20 years after the release of the first episode of the trilogy?

The Harry Potter saga will celebrate this year the 20th anniversary of the release of the first film. The actors, most of them children at the time, have since grown up. What have they become today?

Harry Potter: a legendary name for an entire generation. First published in book form, then very quickly adapted to the cinema, the adventures of the young wizard will have held millions of fans in suspense in the early 2000s.

What Happened to the Actors of Harry Potter?

If the cast of the films, at the time of their release, is made up of a multitude of already recognized actors, such as Maggie Smith, Alan Rickman, or even Gary Oldman; these will also have revealed to the general public a whole young generation of actors. Nearly ten years after the end of the saga, discover through this article how this young generation has evolved.

Daniel Radcliffe

Interpreter of the role of Harry Potter, Daniel Radcliffe is propelled to the rank of world star at the age of twelve. Suffice to say that with such success, breaking away from this role afterwards was going to be a difficult task. If he is less prominent today, he has nevertheless succeeded in his diversification: whether in the theater, with the play Equus ; or even at the cinema, but in a darker register, with films like Horns Where The Lady in Black.

Emma Watson

Unforgettable also in her role of Hermione Granger, gifted student and best friend of Harry, Emma Watson has yet been able to detach from her character and make a place for herself in Hollywood. Thus, we have been able to see her in successful films such as The beauty and the Beast Where The Bling Ring.

Alongside her acting career, she has also distinguished herself for her commitments in favor of women’s rights: she notably holds the role of goodwill ambassador for UN Women.

Rupert Grint

Third member of the main trio, the interpreter of Ron Weasley was more discreet thereafter. He first tried his hand at theater between 2013 and 2014, but it was on television, from 2016, that he distinguished himself the most. We have seen it in particular in series like Snap Where Servant. He also became a father to a baby girl in 2020, Wednesday.

Bonnie Wright

After playing the role of Ginny Weasley, Bonnie Wright has decided to put her acting career on hold, and it is rather behind the camera that she has been most present in recent years. Having become a director, she has a few music videos and short films to her credit.

James and Oliver Phelps

The twins, who played Fred and George Weasley in Harry Potter, haven’t really managed to come away from their roles. Since the films ended, they haven’t gotten any other notable roles.

Matthew Lewis

The actor, who played Neville Longbottom, continued to be talked about afterwards: it is in particular his physical transformation, visible on the cover of the magazine Attitude in 2015, which caused astonishment. His roles in the cinema have, on the other hand, become rarer, but we have still been able to see him in Before youstarring Emilia Clarke.

Tom Felton

The interpreter of Harry Potter’s rival, Draco Malfoy, continued his acting career after the end of the saga. Nevertheless, with the exception of Planet of the Apes origins, the films in which he played have remained fairly confidential. He also appeared in a few TV series like Flash.

Harry Melling

The one who played Dudley Dursley, the muggle cousin of Harry Potter, has not been idle since the end of the saga. Just like Matthew Lewis, he first experienced a major physical transformation. At the same time, it was first towards the theater that he turned, playing in numerous plays.

Then, from 2018, he again focused on film and television, starring in series like The Queen’s Game Where War of the Worlds.

Evanna Lynch

Actress Evanna Lynch, who played Luna Lovegood in Harry Potter, had a much calmer career. She has several films and plays to her credit. On the other hand, she is more illustrated as an activist for animal rights.