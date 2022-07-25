what has changed in Lionel Messi

A year ago, Lionel Messi had not yet arrived at PSG. There, he has already participated in three friendlies and displays a conquering state of mind, which announces a big season.

On July 15, 2021, Lionel Messi was still on vacation. La Pulga still thought of continuing his career at Barça, where his contract ended on June 30. We know the rest: on August 5, the Argentinian will join PSG, and it is only on August 29 that he will make his debut in Ligue 1.

This time, on July 15, Lionel Messi was at Camp des Loges, on the field used by the women, to participate in the first period of the first warm-up match of the season. 45 minutes of good quality against Quevilly-Rouen, where he was the only representative of the MNM and where he already appeared very strong.

“Next season will be much better for me”

We then remember his words, at the end of his first season under the colors of Paris: “Next season will be much better for me with Paris Saint-Germain, I’m sure. It wasn’t easy after that crazy summer. I didn’t expect to leave Barcelona, ​​it was a shock”.

Author of 11 goals and 14 assists (still…) in 34 games, all competitions combined, last season, Lionel Messi is determined to show that he is not finished.

Returning earlier from vacation to be ready for the start of the season, the Argentinian continues to gain momentum. Like his successful performances in Japan, as during training sessions, where he appeared as one of the most legged Parisians.

Christophe Galtier: “He is a fully invested player”

In the entourage of PSG, it is even a good surprise. Galtier and his staff find him very diligent and invested in the game project.

Replaced in support of the two attackers by Galtier, in front of a line of four midfielders, Lionel Messi even gives the impression of having the mentality of a young player, who wants to prove that he has the level. However, the man with the seven golden balls has nothing more to prove to anyone. “From what I have been able to see for ten days, he is a fully invested player” comments Christophe Galtier, happy to be able to count on such a star to pull the team up.

Behind this rookie enthusiasm, there is a huge challenge that Messi has set himself: to win a fifth Champions League. Already a winner in 2006, 2009, 2011 and 2015, the Argentinian dreams of winning the trophy with PSG. “If I am in Paris after my departure from Barcelona, ​​it is because it is a great team and I want to make it grow by winning the Champions League”, repeated the Argentine on his arrival.

The World Cup ball on his right calf!

Since then, there has been the quack from Madrid and everything that followed (whistles from the Park, change of coach and sports policy, etc.), but Lionel Messi still displays the same determination.

Like the great champions, the number 30 of PSG combines actions with words. Every day since the end of last season, which ended with top-level performances (including a quintuple against Estonia in a friendly) with the Argentine selection, Messi has been focused on the season to come. Especially since this fall, there will be an enchanting break with the World Cup in Qatar. Without doubt his last chance to win it, just to validate his status as the best player in the history of football. The Parisian is so obsessed with this event that he got the World Cup ball tattooed on his right calf!