What has Emilia Clarke full of emotion after the success of Game of Thrones

game of Thrones It is, without a doubt, one of the series that caused the most fanaticism in the audience throughout its eight explosive seasons. The story based on the saga of novels A Song of Ice and Fire, written by the American car George R.R. Martinwas all the rage between 2011 and 2019.

Two of its most beloved protagonists and characters were Emilia Clarkein the role of Daenerys Targaryen and Kit Harington like Jon Snow. However, the end of both ended up disappointing the audience, who expected much more for such an epic series.

Emilia Clarke in Game of Thrones.

That is why it was recently confirmed that in addition to House of the Dragon, the prequel series of game of ThronesHBO revealed that there will be a Jon Snow spin-off, which will again be played by the aforementioned English actor.

The truth is that the happy news for all fans of the saga came first from the hand of it Emilia Clarke, who inadvertently confirmed it in an interview with the BBC. When asked by the journalist about the rumors of the new series of Kit Harington, she expressed, “He has told me. And I know it exists. It’s happening!”.

In addition to showing pure emotion for this new vision of a character as special as Jon Snow, the actress who gave life to the mother of dragons revealed that the project was granted by Kit himself, who has proven to be a very personal friend. of her, which adds double the enthusiasm.

However, to the sadness of many, she assured that she believes that she will not be part of this story. “No, I think I’m done,” were the words she used Emilia Clarke to express that he has already left Daenerys in the past and that he is now in search of new horizons.

Kit Harington as Jon Snow.

The project would turn the final season upside down, as the last word on the fate of the surviving characters. It could open the door to the reappearance of other characters like Arya Stark, Sansa Stark and Brienne of Tarth, ”said The Hollywood Reporter about this new series of game of Thrones.