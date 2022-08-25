What has happened with the sale of currencies in the first two days? › Cuba › Granma

Sitting in a doorway across the street, where she has had to shelter from the relentless August sun, María Aguilar assures that she has one in the queue… but tomorrow. That is why she hardly takes her eyes off the exchange house (Cadeca) in the city of Pinar del Río, where, at a slow pace, the line of those who achieved a ticket for today.

María has been trying to access the office for two days, where the sale of foreign currency to the population began last Tuesday, as part of the implementation of the exchange market. However, in the first two days she had no luck.

«We came yesterday and we did not take a turn. We stayed, and today we are not enough. It is that what has come from people is a lot », he says.

It’s 11:00 am and you already know that you won’t be able to buy today, but you don’t move from this portal on Gerardo Medina Street. “I have to stay because tomorrow I’m the first, and if I leave, I lose my tail,” she explains.

Around him, there are people continually asking who is the last one for the Cadeca, they mark, ask how many people they will have in front of them and how many shifts they take.

Thus they assure that the panorama has been maintained, since this Monday the new measure was announced in the Round Table program.

“THE INFLUX HAS BEEN HUGE”

Inside the Cadeca of the capital of Pinar del Río, where the main office of this financial entity is also located in Vueltabajo, Luis Martínez Parra, provincial director, acknowledges that the influx of public at this first moment, “has been enormous.”

With the aim of putting order, he affirms that he, personally, before starting the service, has explained to the public the amount of cash available for the day, the details of the operations, and has distributed the tickets of the clients who will be served.

So far, there have been 50 per day (in the other authorized Cadeca, in the municipality of Viñales, another 30 have been attended), at whose disposal about 5,000 USD or its equivalent in other currencies have been made available.

That has been the established figure, taking into account the currency that has been captured since last August 4, when the State began the purchase with a new exchange rate.

“As the Minister of Economy explained at the Round Table, the source of financing for this activity is the foreign currency purchase operations that are carried out throughout the network of offices,” says Martínez Parra, and warns that in order for the amounts to be placed for sale can increase, it is necessary to increase purchases as well.

However, he acknowledges that at least in these first days there has not been a balance between the number of customers interested in selling and those who aspire to buy, and that the demand for the latter service has been much higher.

“In general, I consider that this new process is going smoothly, although the turnout of the population has been very high.”

DEMAND HAS EXCEEDED SUPPLY

From one end of the country to the other, this is a reality that is repeated. In Granma, for example, hundreds of people interested in acquiring convertible currencies safely have also gone to the two branches that were selected to provide this service, in the municipalities of Manzanillo and Bayamo.

Julio Tejeda Solano, provincial director of Cadeca, told this newspaper that in both territories the first days have passed with a very good influx of customers, whose demand, as expected, has exceeded supply.

“In our province, the purchase of freely convertible currencies began on August 4, and from that moment we created a monetary reserve with which we began the limited sale of foreign currency to the population,” said the manager, who acknowledged that among the The main challenges of the new measure is the fact of not being able to have a balanced correspondence between the availability of foreign currency in the box and the number of users who visit the branch in one day.

“We are facing a complex process, because the currency that is entering us is not enough to have large amounts to meet the demand of the population, which is why every day, before starting operations, we inform customers of the currencies that we have in stock and how many people, tentatively, we will be able to serve, “he added.

To exemplify it, Tejeda Solano explained that on the first day of sale at the Manzanillo branch only 30 people were able to acquire foreign currency, while in Bayamo there were 50, while commenting that all customers have acquired the maximum amount allowed per person of one hundred dollars. US dollars (USD) or its equivalent in another currency.

The Provincial Director of Cadeca affirmed that they work with transparency and rigor to avoid illegalities that may arise from sales, both inside and outside the branches.

“We know that it is a highly demanded service and prone to illicit actions, so we have the support of the Party, the Government and the Police, so that the sale is organized and in correspondence with the amount of money in the box.”

CADECA OFF BASE

But the long queues and the delay have not only been associated with the availability of cash in Cadeca’s coffers.

In Havana, for example, the lack of personnel to carry out the different operations has also limited the service to the population.

Yusleidy Hernández Santana, director of the branch of 23 and J, in the municipality of Plaza de la Revolución, recognizes that this is a problem related to the reduction of personnel during the pandemic and the decrease in the services offered by Cadeca, after the process. of monetary order.

“Right now we are working with only two boxes,” he says.

In the office on Belascoaín Street, in the municipality of Centro Habana, the situation is even more complex, since they only have one box to attend to a population that also comes for other issues, such as collecting payments from retirees or to make withdrawals. of money from magnetic cards.

Harold Cuesta Martiatu, director of the branch, has an explanation similar to the one received by Granma at 23 and J: “With the disappearance of the CUC, which was the main operation, income levels dropped and we had to lay off several workers.”

Faced with this new boom in activity at Cadeca, the official points out that his branch has capacity for five cashiers, and that efforts are currently being made to train new tellers.

HOW HAS THE MEASURE HAD AN IMPACT?

Although, without a doubt, the new measure constitutes a step forward in the recovery process of the Cuban economy, its implementation has generated a debate among Cubans regarding its benefits and limitations, in the midst of the complex scenario that the country is facing.

That’s how he found it Granma this Wednesday at the branch of Cadeca de Las Novedades, in Bayamo, where several people had been waiting since the night before for the possibility of buying foreign currency.

Aleida Martínez, a 58-year-old from Bayamo, who was there with two other relatives, commented that even though the measure has a very positive impact, by offering the population the possibility of acquiring foreign currency safely, and at a lower price to the tax by the informal market, its scope is still very limited.

“For those of us who need to buy electrical appliances in the stores in MLC, such as a television or a refrigerator, it is difficult to have to stand in line for days, or bring several family members to access the necessary amount of money,” he warned. .

The same happens with those who intend to use that money to travel outside the country, as they say that 100 USD is not even enough for the plane ticket.

The most worrying thing, however, is that in the face of insufficient supply, which at first glance seems very far from satisfying demand, the new measure ends up benefiting coleros, hoarders and speculators, who resell slots at Cadeca or the currencies acquired in it, a lucrative business that ends up harming the majority of the population.

In this regard, Daniel Herrera Blanco, a native of Pinar del Río who does not hide his concern, points out that “the dollar, which just a month ago had a price of between 110 and 115 pesos, rose to 140 as a counteroffensive of the informal market tailored to the country” .

At that price, precisely, they were kept at the close of this edition on internet sales sites.

However, Elena Benítez, a Bayamese woman who on Wednesday morning agreed to give her opinion to the Granmaconsiders that when it proves that it can be sustainable over time, the measure will help put a stop to the abusive and uncontrolled increase in foreign exchange in the informal market, and “although many details must be ironed out, the possibility of buying them from the State is a good first step in itself.