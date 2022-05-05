what has NASA said and how dangerous is it?

The object has been monitored by several space agencies, so its orbit, its approximate size and the risk it represents to Earth are known.

The United States National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA, for its acronym in English) classifies asteroid 2009 JF1 as close to Earth, because its orbit occasionally approaches that of the planet.

The special object is considered to be a small asteroid and does not represent a potential danger to Earth. Due to the brightness it radiates, space agencies have determined that it measures between 8 and 17 meters in diameter.

The orbit of 2009 JF1 is determined by observations dating to May 4, 2009. The International Astronomical Union (IAU) Minor Planet Center records 20 observations used to determine its orbit.

The orbit period of the asteroid is 952 days, that is, 2.61 years. In addition, its average orbital speed is located at 21.64 km/s.

Possible Earth Impact Scenario

NASA Sentry has assessed the impact risk for a closest approach scenario. The date of the possible impact would be Friday, May 6, 2022. However, the probability of that happening is 0.026%.

The European Space Agency’s Planetary Defense Office puts the chance of the asteroid hitting Earth at 1 in 3,984. When the probability of a space object impacting the planet is greater than zero, it enters a “risk list”, although it should not necessarily be considered alarming.

In case that likely scenario doesn’t play out, NASA calculated another five close approaches expected in the next few decades. The dates determined are May 15, 2022, November 26, 2053, December 5, 2066, May 3, 2095 and May 7, 2108, the latter being the closest of all.

How risky is it?

Detlef Koschny, a scientist at the Planetary Defense Office, said in an interview for EL World that when the agency considers that it must report on an object that represents a danger, it is included in the Close Focus Information Sheets (CAFS, for its acronym in English). Asteroid 2009 JF1 is not on that list.

We have an obligation to start preparing to launch an alert when the probability of impact is greater than 10% (or 1 in 10),” explained the expert.



In 2013, an asteroid approximately 18 meters in diameter hit the Earth in the Russian town of Chelyabinsk. The event left at least a thousand minor injuries and some material damage, most of them broken glass.

Experts point out that if the asteroid 2009 JF1 enters the Earth’s atmosphere, it could almost completely disintegrate before hitting the ground, although this will depend on its composition, which is unknown to astronomers.

The damage in 2013 in Chelyabinsk was mainly caused by the blast wave. The impact didn’t even leave a crater on Earth.

Fake news and its relationship with Don’t look up

Several false news related to asteroid 2009 JF1 emerged shortly after the premiere of Don’t look up in December 2021. It is a film in which two astronauts, played by Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, try to warn about an asteroid that would destroy the Earth.

The false information indicated that NASA made an announcement about the possible destruction of the planet by the impact of asteroid 2009 JF1. In addition, the fraudulent news indicates that the date of the crash would be May 6.

Although the asteroid does exist and could indeed enter Earth’s orbit, NASA never made such an announcement and, on the contrary, later issued a clarification that it was false news.

