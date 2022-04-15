What has Patrick Dempsey been up to since leaving ‘Grey’s Anatomy’?

ads

In season 11 of Grey’s Anatomy, fans watched as Dr. Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo) lost the love of her life, Dr. Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey). During the episode “How to Save a Life”, Derek is hit by a truck while he is sitting in his car. After being transferred to another hospital, the acclaimed neurosurgeon passed away from a brain injury.

Derek’s death marked the end of the “MerDer” love story and Patrick’s 11-year reign. However, the actor has bounced back with multiple projects outside of medical drama.

Where is Patrick Dempsey now?

After deciding to leave Grey’s Anatomy, Patrick continued to act in various movies and television shows. In 2015, he played Jack opposite Renee Zellweger in Bridget Jones’ Baby. Following the role, Patrick appeared in a short film, Red Nose Day Almost, and The Bible Collection: Jeremiah. In 2020, the Can’t Buy Me Love actor appeared on the small screen in the 10-part series Devils. He also signed on for the Enchanted sequel, Disenchanted, as Amy Adams’ love interest.

Source: Getty Images

Patrick Dempsey and Ellen Pompeo

In the years since his departure from Grey’s Anatomy, Patrick hasn’t shied away from embracing Derek Shepherd’s impact on pop culture. The actor donned his scrubs again in 2017 when he reunited with his TV ex-wife, Kate Walsh (Addison Montgomery) to shoot a commercial for Cigna.

Patrick then surprised many fans when he returned to Grey’s Anatomy in season 17. During the season, Meredith sees Derek while he is in a coma from the coronavirus (COVID-19). Although some Grey’s fans were thrilled to see MerDer again, Patrick confirmed that the cameo was Derek’s final goodbye.

“I thought that was a beautiful way to wrap it up,” she told Variety in April 2021. “The intention was really to give people some hope because they are such an iconic couple.”

Why Patrick Dempsey Left ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Following Patrick’s departure from Grey’s Anatomy, many fans wondered why he decided to say goodbye to his beloved character. In the book How to Save a Life: The Inside Story of Grey’s Anatomy, producer James D. Parriott claimed that Patrick did not actually leave of his own free will. According to James, the actor often “terrified the set” and the situation got so bad that he and Shonda Rhimes “were at each other’s throats.” He later said that Patrick constantly complained about the show’s work environment.

In the same book, Patrick admitted that the grueling hours on set ultimately affected his decision to leave. Working on the show affected his marriage to makeup artist Jill Dempsey and her relationship with her three children, Talula, Darby and Sullivan. Before Patrick left the show, Jill filed for divorce in 2014, but the couple was able to work things out.

“It’s 10 months, 15 hours a day,” Patrick said in an excerpt sent to Entertainment Weekly. “You never know what your schedule is, so your child asks you, ‘What are you doing on Monday?’ And you say, ‘I don’t know,’ because I don’t know my schedule. Doing that for 11 years is a challenge.”

“But you have to be thankful because you’re well compensated, so you can’t really complain because you really have no right,” he continued. “You have no control over your schedule. So, you just have to be flexible.”

Despite the alleged drama, Shonda shared at the 2015 summer TCA press tour that she and Patrick mutually decided to part ways after having “a lot of arguments about it.” She also added that the choice to see him (and Derek) go was “not easy or fun.”

