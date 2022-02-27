What has to happen for Russia to be left out of the 2022 World Cup

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 26.02.2022 12:19:24





Russia let go of the direct World Cup ticket and was relegated to the playoffs, where they have scheduled a match against Polanda team that now does not want to face them in the face of the attacks that the government of that country has made to Ukraine.

FIFA has already taken away the headquarters of the Champions League Final in St. Petersburg, now the question is “Could Russia be left out of the World Cup because of this conflict?”

Confirmation of their participation or exclusion would depend on UEFA and not on FIFA, as revealed to Infobae; even the International Olympic Committee could block the participation of any Russian national team in any international competition.

UEFA is holding extraordinary meetings and they have the issue of world Cupto be held in November this year in Qatar.

“I have been shocked by what I have seen. I am worried about this situation. FIFA condemns the use of force by Russia. Violence is never a solution. We ask all actors to restore peace through constructive dialogue,” he declared. Gianni Infantino, FIFA President.

“We have a duty to treat this matter seriously and analyze it. We will deal with it urgently,” he said about moving the venue, since Qatar is close to Russia.

FIFA and UEFA have to resolve what will happen to the match between Russia and Poland, valid for the first round of the European playoff for the World Cup, scheduled for March 24 in Russian territory.

“We hope that the situation will be resolved well before the first match,” Infantino said.

The article number 31 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Regulations (Preliminary phase) explains that “FIFA will resolve cases not provided for in these regulations, as well as those of force majeure.”

So, the International Federation of Football Associationin conjunction with UEFA, could become decisive in endorsing the participation of the Russian team or suspending it.

The other approach to understand the scenario in the face of a possible football sanction against Russia is the existing short circuit between the president of UEFA, the Slovenian Aleksander Čeferin, and the highest authority of FIFA. In the case of an evaluation of the Russian situation, diplomacy between two leaders of absolute relevance at the world level will have to reign to reach an understanding in the face of a completely new fact.

To find the most transcendental example in soccer in the face of a warlike escalation of great magnitude, we must go back to the suspension of the 1942 and 1946 World Cups due to the WWII.

​