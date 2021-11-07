What has Trump been doing since we lost sight of him

On January 20, Donald Trump boarded Air Force One for the last time to leave Washington, the city where he had lived for four years as president of the United States. A few days earlier some of his supporters had attacked the American Congress, and a few minutes later the inauguration of his successor, Joe Biden, would be held. In the following months, Trump made very little talk about himself, and the suspension of his personal accounts from the main social networks following the attack did the rest.

For some time, however, Trump has been becoming more and more visible in the national debate, and in the newspapers he has resumed talking insistently about his candidacy in the primary for the presidential elections of 2024, which many believe for sure.

American newspapers reported that initially, after leaving the presidency, things were not easy for Trump: the attack on Congress led several Republican politicians to distance themselves from him, for fear of suffering repercussions in terms of consensus. . At that time, Trump spent his days phoning people in his inner circle to complain about the treatment he received from the media and the numerous judicial inquiries into his wealth. “After a while it became boring to listen to,” a friend of his told theAtlantic.

Things started to change around mid-February, he says CNN, when Trump reorganized his “political machine” with the goal of the mid-term elections of November 2022 (when all the seats in the House and one third of the seats in the Senate will be renewed).

On the advice of his collaborators, Trump has begun to compile a list of Republican candidates to support, relying on the huge following he still enjoys in the party. The political committees linked to his name also managed to raise a mountain of money: 82 million dollars in the first six months of 2021; in August they had more than $ 100 million in their accounts.

That adopted by Trump was a very sensible strategy, which in the short term will allow him to concretely exploit his following – no Republican can afford to have against the base of his party, or to refuse the funding of his own political committees – and in the medium term will allow him to elect more and more people to Congress who owe him a piece of their political career.

These are commitments, including small electoral events and donations, which among other things go almost unnoticed in the national media, also because Trump is not yet formally a candidate for any office. “Trump has adopted a strategy of winks and winks: he acts like a candidate, making it clear that he will soon be, but he does not officially declare it,” noted the Washington Post.

The fact that he is not at the center of the political debate also guarantees him less attention in the newspapers than his legal woes and the lies he keeps repeating about the 2020 presidential elections, which he said he lost due to a very extensive conspiracy, of which there is no proof.

Trump continued to hold political meetings with his associates throughout the summer, alternating work with hours spent at his club’s golf courses in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, and then at another club in Florida. his property, in Bedminster, New Jersey. In the last few weeks he has returned to be seen more often and in front of an increasing audience.

In October he has been several times in Iowa, the state where the first presidential elections are traditionally held and where he has started again to make his usual rallies in the sports halls, and to ask for small donations from his supporters with the pressing and aggressive tactics typical of his election machine.

The success of his strategy was seen during a recent rally in Iowa in mid-October.

During a crowded political event in Des Moines, the state capital, and in front of an audience of adoring fans, Trump called on the stage Chuck Grassley, an 88-year-old historic senator who will stand for another term in 2022. Trump announced that he would support him in his electoral campaign: something unthinkable until a few months ago, given that Grassley had condemned the attack on Congress as “an attack on American democracy” and distanced himself from Trump.

All these moves make it seem inevitable that Trump will re-nominate the Republican primary for the presidential elections scheduled for 2024. It seems that Trump wanted to officially announce this in August, after the many criticisms that had received Biden for the chaotic withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan. moreover, decided by Trump himself.

According to Axios in recent weeks Trump “is telling more or less to anyone who is willing to listen to him that he will really reapply in 2024”. His intentions also appear to be reinforced by some polls that are circulating, which show both Biden’s sharp decline in national approval and the holding of Trump’s support in the Republican base. According to a very recent survey by the Quinnipiac institute, 8 out of 10 Republicans would like Trump to reapply, and unless there are huge surprises, it seems that he will satisfy them.