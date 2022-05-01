What have been Marvel’s biggest disappointments and mistakes?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has become one of the favorite franchises in film and television, every moment on the screen has made its fans enjoy. From the first time the Avengers were seen together, to the appearance of all three Spider-Man (Tobey MaGuire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland) in No Way Home.

However, both in the series and in the Marvel movies, there have been several disappointing moments for fans. From bad adaptations of villains, cast choices, to series cancellations and character deaths.

These are some of the moments that have disappointed Marvel fans the most.

THE MANDARIN IN IRON MAN 3

Courtesy

It all started with the Iron Man movie in 2008 starring Robert Downey Jr., however, the solo sequels of this hero were not so applauded. One of the biggest mistakes was what they did with The Mandarin, one of Iron Man’s biggest villains.

The Mandarin, played by Ben Kingsley, was nothing more than a mockery of the original character from the comics, since the one who was supposed to be a feared terrorist turned out to be a simple imitator, an actor hired by Aldrich Killian to impersonate The Mandarin.

Fortunately, Marvel resolved this in the Shang-Chi movie, where The Fake Mandarin returns and Xu Wenwu appears.

INHUMANS AND THE HAIR OF MEDUSA

Courtesy

When Marvel announced that the Inhumans would join the Cinematic Universe it was an exciting moment for fans, it had first been said that they would arrive through the cinema format, but this was not to be.

In an attempt to replace the absence of the X-Men in their universe, having the Marvel royal family would be a blast. However, the studio did not want to risk it, and ended up doing it in a series format.

In the end, the series ended up disappointing, bad costumes, poorly written, and a shoot that looked cheap compared to other productions. The most disappointing thing is that due to the lack of resources, they shaved the character of Medusa, whose power is to use her hair as if she were the mythological character.

The series ended up being canceled after one season.

IRON FIST AND ITS SERIES ON NETFLIX

Courtesy

Another disappointing series from Marvel, when Netflix premiered Daredevil and started its own Marvel mini-universe with more adult content, it was surprising, as this bet received very good reviews. All this would be the beginning for the group of heroes Los Defensores.

The team would be complemented by Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist, however, the series of the latter was a great disappointment, receiving negative comments from critics and fans.

Starring Finn Jones, it was considered Marvel’s first mistake with Netflix. With major flaws in its storytelling, completely forgettable episodes, and questionable acting.

THE FALSE PIETRO IN WANDAVISION

Courtesy

WandaVision is a series that divided opinions, considered an unnecessary series within Marvel by some, but loved by others.

Spoilers had X-Men fans hopeful for Pietro’s appearance in the Evan Peters-played version of Fox’s Mutants franchise.

After the acquisition of Fox by Disney, it is still unknown how the X-Men, characters that Fox had the rights to, will join the world of The Avengers. Pietro is the brother of Wanda, the Scarlet Witch and although in The Avengers: Age of Ultron Pietro dies in the version played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson, in WandaVision Pietro appears, but in Peters’s version, this made him believe that it would be the way to unite the X-Men.

In the end, it turned out that it was all a Disney publicity stunt, since it wasn’t about Pietro, it was just an “imposter.”

BRIE LARSON AS CAPTAIN MARVEL?

Courtesy

Although this decision by Marvel could divide fans, the reality is that the choice of Brie Larson as Captain Marvel was highly criticized. Even so, the fact that it was a success at the box office was surprising.

But it seems that, at present, the future of the Marvel character is in doubt, as some comments made by Larson were disliked by several fans, which is why to date they continue to ask for a replacement.

It is known that the sequel to Captain Marvel will be The Marvels, where it is said, they will bring together Monica Rambeau, Ms Marvel and Captain Marvel. Perhaps as a strategy in the face of the studio’s fear that the success of the first film was a stroke of luck backed by the emotion before the premiere of Endgame.

THE DEATH OF KILLMONGER

Courtesy

Black Panther is one of Marvel’s biggest box office and critical hits. The film was even nominated for an Oscar and brought the late actor Chadwick Boseman worldwide fame.

However, the franchise made a serious mistake, killing in the first film a villain who had a lot of potential, Killmonger, played by Michael B. Jordan.

Killmonger dies at the end of the Black Panther movie. With Chadwick gone and the Black Panther 2 movie in the works, there is hope that the character will somehow be revived.