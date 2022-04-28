What have you chosen best from the MIR 2022? specialty and destination

Applicants to the MIR 2022.

Just six days ago, the aspirants MIR who obtained an order number in the definitive list of results began to present the electronic award request to opt for one of the 8,188 seats offered by him Ministry of Health for this call. Although it will not be until this Friday when the ministerial body begins to communicate to the doctors the specialties and centers that have finally been granted to them, Medical Writing has been able to know the first choice of the candidates with the best scores in the MIR 2022.

As a ‘brand’ of tradition, Sofía Haselgruber, the number one of the MIR 2022, has opted for one of the most sought-after specialties: Dermatology. However, the Galician doctor, who obtained a final score of 103.2911 points, as explained to Medical Writing, He has not yet decided in which hospital he will do the training. In that sense, you have until next April 29 to submit and sign your application with the final destination. “I still don’t have it one hundred percent clear,” he confesses..

Neurosurgerythe seventh most demanded specialty in the previous call, has been the choice of the second candidate with the best score in the exercise for doctors, Jorge Bedia. As confirmed to this newspaper, he has opted for the ‘star’ teaching unit: the Peace Hospital.

Like Haselgruber, Belen Rodriguezwho obtained the third best grade in the exam, has also chosen Dermatology as first option. However, the candidate is clear about the ideal place for training: the Gregorio Maranon Hospital.

MIR specialties most in demand

For its part, Beatrice Garcia, the fourth highest order number of the current call, will move to Valencia. Specifically, the applicant has chosen Anesthesiology and Resuscitation in Faith. This area became the “great revelation” in the last call, positioning itself as the sixth most valued specialty and closing its quota with the MIR 4,006 becoming.

Jose Maria Villa, fifth highest grade in the MIR 2022, has also chosen the star specialty as the first option. In this case, the doctor has chosen to Dermatology in it Cruces University Hospital of Barakaldo.

Cardiologyanother of the most valued specialties, has been the choice of Vincent Jurado, the sixth highest scoring graduate of the class. The applicant has selected the Virgen Macarena University Hospital in Seville as a training center.