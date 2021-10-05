what he did before he became a famous actor

The American actor Denzel Washington turns 66 today, December 28, what he did before he made it to Hollywood.

On this day in late December, one of the most talented and popular actors of the entire Hollywood scene celebrates his birthday: Denzel Washington. Today he is acclaimed and known all over the world and can boast a career full of successes and awards. The notoriety, however, came at an advanced age compared to other colleagues. Born in New York, Denzel experienced his first personal drama when he was 11 and his parents separated. That year, in addition to the trauma of the divorce, he had to face the difficult adjustment in a boarding school to which he was sent following the separation.

Determined to overcome that trauma, Denzel completed his studies without problems and graduated in Theater and Journalism at the Fordham University from New York. In the following years he became passionate about theatrical acting and enrolled in theAmerican Conservatory Theater. The film debut took place in 1981, when he was 27 years old, in the film The chicken is eaten with your hands. During that decade he was chosen for several films and his performances were critically acclaimed. The real success, however, came only in the 90s, when director Spike Lee chose him as the protagonist of his films.

Denzel Washington turns 66

Supporting Actor in Mo ‘Better Blues, Denzel receives his first Academy Award, and two years later (1992) receives his second for Best Lead Actor for Malcolm X, Spike Lee’s film in which he plays the part of the famous activist for the rights of African Americans. The collaboration with Spike Lee makes him the protagonist of two other cult films: He got the game And Training Day (for which he received nominations for best actor).

Having dissolved the partnership with the director, Denzel Washington has confirmed himself as one of the best actors on the American scene with Hurricane and The Bone Collector. In more recent times he risked winning the third Oscar for masterful performance in Zemekis’ film, Flight. In 2016 he received his third Golden Globe (Lifetime Achievement Award) after the one he received for Glory (Best Supporting Actor) and Hurricane (Best Actor in a Leading Role). Today the actor turns 66 and can certainly look back on a successful career.

