“What he did for me” – Libero Quotidiano

Talisa Jade is one of the new showgirls from Strip the News, the historical satirical news program conceived by Antonio Ricci and broadcast on Canale 5. Despite her young age, this girl is not entirely new to the world of television, where she was introduced in the past by Maria De Filippi in the school of Friends. The new blonde tissue talked about herself in an interview with the weekly Voi together with her colleague Giulia Pelegatti.

Regarding the “Marian” formation, Talisa could not help but thank one of the queens of Italian television: “Friends made me grow, it gave me more awareness that what I wanted to do I could do. I could make my dream come true, I also understood it when in America I worked with Selena Gomez, who has always been a myth of mine ”. Now Talisa is delighted to have been chosen for such a well-known program as Strip the News.

Her role as a tissue was also welcomed in the family: “My mother was speechless, she almost didn’t believe it. My father was very happy, for him the tissues are a myth and now he has one at home ”. And regarding her sentimental status, Talisa said she was single: “Love can wait, I’m focused on work.”

