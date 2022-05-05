what he said • Malijet

Lionel Messi is no longer a Barca player, but the rivalry with Real Madrid transcends borders. Like all football enthusiasts, he notably followed the semi-final second leg between Real and Manchester City. Everything was going well, when Lionel Messi will explode and come out of him in front of the incredible feat of the club against which he delivered epic duels.

Lionel Messi can’t believe it. He who thrilled the football planet with several exploits is overwhelmed. What he saw yesterday between Real and City is beyond his understanding. As City quietly sped towards a long-dreamed-of Champions League final, the unthinkable happened. In less than four minutes, Real Madrid changed the course of the game. First by equalizing and taking the leadership of the match, before qualifying between the 90 and the 94th minute.

For Messi, it was too much. In a videoconference sequence, Messi let his astonishment explode at Sergio Aguero, a former City player. The latter, who was also in conference with Carlos Tevez, delivered Messi’s words. When Real Madrid score, an incredulous Messi sends a message to them at the start of the second half of extra time.

“Stop messing around, asshole. [« boludo », en version originale]… It’s impossible. », said Lionel Messi, according to the remarks that Aguero reported to Carlos Tevez. Messi isn’t the only one to have been blown away by Madrid. But this Real Madrid has made this 2022 Champions League campaign a surprising moment in history. This is the team on which no one was betting and which climbed into the final, after beating Chelsea and City at the cost of several monumental comebacks.

Source: Afrikmag