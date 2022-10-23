What heals you, in the future, makes you sick more. Modern medicine or alternative medicine, which is the best option?

In the present work the advantages, disadvantages and differences of modern or allopathic medicine and alternative medicine will be addressed, in order to highlight their clinical importance in the selection and use of specific treatments in patients, with the main Hippocratic bioethical purposes of non-maleficence and beneficence. In the same way, the myths, beliefs and current qualities of choice in patients before modern medicine and alternative medicine will be exposed.

How many of us have not gotten sick and taken antibiotics to feel better? The truth is that, many times, the medications we take are only fading the symptoms and not their initial cause, thus causing, in the future, the presentation of other symptoms, whether they are from the same disease that has not been completely eradicated or from a complication.

But modern medicine is not the only option when seeking a cure. There is also alternative medicine, which is based on the balance of our body and a treatment that is not as aggressive as modern medicine can be, which is why we could say that alternative medicine is better than modern medicine. since it has fewer side effects harmful to health.

This is where the question of what is the best medicine is created when treating an illness, what is the best option? To be able to choose and reach a conclusion we need to know our protagonists; modern medicine and alternative medicine and with this, create an evidence-based trial.

In the first instance, traditional medicine is defined as a wide variety of therapies and practices that vary from country to country and region, it is also known as alternative or complementary medicine and has been used for many years. (WHO, 2018). In addition, the Dictionary of the Royal Spanish Academy defines it, being more specific to homeopathic medicine, as a curative system that applies to diseases, in minimal doses, the same substances that, in larger quantities, would produce the same or similar symptoms in a healthy man. whom it is about combating (Pérez, 2015).

However, it is that derivation of medicine that claims to have the healing effects of modern medicine, but is not evidenced by scientific method, which leads to a tendency to believe that it only produces a placebo effect.

On the other hand, modern or allopathic medicine is defined by the Dictionary of the Royal Spanish Academy as therapeutics whose drugs produce phenomena in the healthy state that are different from those that characterize the diseases in which they are used (Pérez, 2015).

This is based on scientific evidence and resides in the solution of the disease by supplying pharmaco-biological substances, thus creating the question of whether these substances harm more than they cure or, also, whether or not these substances cause drug dependence.

During this practice, the doctor, more than checking the patient, checks the symptomatology in order to put an end to it with a specific medication. This medication has rapid effects because they act with the local pathological manifestation and the pain that follows it, however, it does not remove the causative agent, causing the possibility of a reappearance of symptoms, inclusion of some different symptom or increase in gradual diseases that can be associated with the medicinal treatment applied. With this, we can say that modern medicine is an emergency and/or relief medicine.

Finally remembering that the objectives of all existing medicines will always be to preserve health, alleviate or cure disease and prevent premature death. But they also share the natural functions and characteristics of the human being: the beneficial effect of a good doctor-patient relationship, the body’s natural tendency to resist aggression and return to a state of health, the favorable influence of therapeutics, whether chemically effective or in of placebo.

