What hides the most dazzling smiles on Netflix

The smile is one of the most cared for facial features and one that causes the most concern among the population. Showing off well-aligned, white and perfect teeth has become almost an obsession for many people, and movies and series have had a lot to do with it. The actors end up becoming a mass phenomenonjust like the influencers, and thus greatly influence their followers. But what are the dazzling smiles that appear on Netflix hiding?

Thus, some of the most popular actors of the audiovisual platform, such as Lily Collins (Emily in Paris), Blanca Suarez (Jaguar), Gaten Matarazzo (strange things) or Aron Piper (Elite), and the dentist and founder of the Clínica Estética Dental P&P Clinic, Patricia Palma Maldonado, analyzes her dentures.

Lily Collins is an actress who in the popular Netflix series of Emily in Paris has attracted attention, above all, for its most daring outfits, also projecting a tenderness in a very special way. But that your teeth have such a harmonious appearance in size and their perfect placement is something difficult to achieve naturally. And it is that Collins took orthodontics when he was a teenager and, in addition, the impeccable color that he shows in his smile is a sign that he has surely had some whitening treatment or even veneers.

We have seen her playing various roles and, one of the most daring, is the one she plays in the series Jaguar. Definitely, Blanca Suarez is one of the most striking smiles on the Spanish scene, but recently Suarez had another smile. Previously, its incisors were noticeably longer than the lateral teeth, and today its parts are on the same level. The most common procedure to achieve this is the dental veneers, which consists of placing ceramic sheets on the tooth to modify its size and shape. In addition, it is likely that Blanca Suárez has also performed aesthetic dental contouring.

In the same way, aron piperactor of Elite, wears a spectacular smile, without any striking irregularity. However, as the dentist comments, she has a interincisor diastemathat is, the two incisors have a slight separation between them, and their smile is also characterized by having a certain crowding in the upper buccal corridors.

For its part, Gaten Matarazzoone of the most outstanding characters of the successful series of stranger things, also stands out for his smile. This actor suffers cleidocranial dysplasia, which alters the development of your teeth, and can cause dental crowding, retention of temporary teeth or delay in dental eruption. He currently wears orthodontics on his teeth, after being able to extract supernumerary teeth.