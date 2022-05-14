what his wife Georgina Rodriguez can’t share with the Portuguese striker

These siblings broke a record when they were born on October 19, 1997. Indeed, they were the first septuplets in the world. Their story has been told by media around the world and they have since grown. They are preparing to celebrate their 25th anniversary this year.

This birth in the American Iowa in 1997 became historic when seven siblings were born prematurely. All these brothers and sisters will celebrate their 25th anniversary this fall after several complicated years, as for the majority of us.

Many are curious to know how Nathan, Brandon, Natalie, Alexis, Kelsey, Joel and Kenny Jr., the seven McCaughey siblings, are feeling today.

Their parents Bobby and Kenny McCaughey already had a child at the time. In one night, they went from one child to eight, which was obviously a big upheaval.

In 1998, the whole family visited the popular Oprah Winfrey show, where the host asked them if it was not difficult in everyday life. The loving parents explained that they were delighted to have such a large family.

Two decades later, the siblings have grown well. “Since they were very young, they have different interests”their mom Bobbi said in an interview two years ago about the siblings, who were 21 at the time.

“They still have a strong bond with each other, but they also like to do things with their friends and do different activities and take different classes.”

Many had assumed that these seven children were going to be similar and have the same interests growing up but no, they all made completely different career choices.

Brandon currently works for US Defense, Joel and Nathan in IT, while Kenny Jr. lives with his parents while attending college. As for the girls, Natalie works in fitness and nutrition, Kelsey in public relations and Alexis is a teacher.

In the video below, you can learn more about the family and see what these siblings look like as they celebrate their 18th birthday!