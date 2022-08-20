What history reveals about smallpox

It brought down empires and was used as a biological weapon. In 1978 it disappeared, but now that monkeypox is spreading, new conspiracy theories are emerging.

Virus of the Orthopoxviridae family that causes smallpox. Photo: Shutterstock

Two high-security laboratories, one in Moscow and the other in Atlanta, keep samples of smallpoxdespite the fact that the WHO has called to destroy any trace of the virus.

The smallpox has been eliminated, but now it returns to the fore after cases of smallpox of the monkey

Although it is not the same, nor is it deadly, until now, scientists fear that there is a greater relationship than is believed.

The smallpox The monkey was identified in the 50s of the last century, but in 1970 the doctors observed a case that made an impression on them: it was a nine-year-old boy from a remote village who had developed a rash on his body. The lesions were similar to those of that disease that was already taken as eliminated, the smallpox.

Scientists feared that an unvaccinated child might have escaped. Tests revealed that it was smallpox of the monkey, a close relative of the smallpox which is part of the orthopoxvirus family (which also includes the smallpox of the cows and smallpox of the raccoon). It was the first case detected in a human.

Historically, the smallpox it has been devastating. Evidence of the first fatality comes from Egypt, through the mummified remains of Pharaoh Ramses V, who died at the age of 40 in 1157 BC.

The virus that brought down empires

The smallpox It also played a role in the fall of the Roman Empire, as this agent spread through Gaul and along the Rhine around 165 AD, unleashing a pandemic that became known as the Antonine Plague, killing some seven million people. people.

The virus arrived in America with Christopher Columbus and his men. It is estimated that the native American population was about 54 million inhabitants, but the pathogen, along with other epidemics, massacres and slavery, caused profound damage to a population that had no immunity.

Thus, the Aztec empire of Mexico was reduced from 17.2 million inhabitants to only 600,000, in the year 1800. Something that explains how Hernán Cortés could have achieved his conquest with only 600 soldiers.

From sharing scabs to exposing your child

The first therapies used to combat smallpox They consisted of sharing crusts. Physicians in China, India, Egypt and Ethiopia collected the pus or ribs of the sick and placed them on the skin or nose of those who were healthy, seeking protection. This procedure was known as variolation and, although it involved a fatal risk, the rate was lower than if it was not applied. This was a clue to open the way to immunity.

However, it was not until the 18th century that the English doctor Edward Jenner came up with the definitive vaccine. The doctor vaccinated his own son Edward, and two young maids, with the benign disease of the smallpox of the cows Later, they were exposed to smallpox and the result was that they developed immunity. So the vaccine came about and by 1807 some 165,000 people were already vaccinated in England.

a conspiracy theory

The last person to die smallpox It was the medical photographer of the University of Birmingham, in England, Janet Parker. She worked on a floor above where the investigation was taking place. smallpox, in 1978 he became ill and a month later he died. The next day, Professor Henry Bedson, who ran the laboratory at the smallpoxcommitted suicide.

Today, only two high-security laboratories, one in Moscow and one in Atlanta, keep samples of the smallpox for future research, despite the fact that the WHO has called for the destruction of any trace of the virus. The biggest fear is that the samples will one day accidentally escape or be used to create a deadly biological weapon.

