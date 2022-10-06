What humility! Emma Watson’s Ultra Earthly Chariot

Emma Watson is one of the most renowned actresses today. After her incredible success as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter saga, the young woman was filled with money. Although that did not make her go crazy when buying her first vehicle, slide and find out more!

September 23, 2022 7:20 p.m.

Without a doubt, the race Emma Watson it’s quite peculiar, cAt just 11 years old he rose to fame acting in Harry Pottera role that she performed successfully for more than ten years and which led her to be one of the main acting figures worldwide. It can be said to this day that the cast of this saga was the one that most managed to separate itself from the fictional namegiven that he has been in important movies.

From there his life changed completely. Fame knocked on her door, as new movies were filmed the recognition increased and the money grew. The young interpreter of Hermione was no longer so young and the time to drive and buy a car came. We can all think that the choice of that car being young and with so much money, can be brutal, but the humility of the actress prevailed when buying a simple Toyota Prius.

The Toyota Prius has a four-cylinder Atkinson cycle gasoline engine and 1.8 liters of cubic capacity that, together with an electrical system, develops a power of 122 horses. Mark a 0 to 100 km / h of 10.6 seconds, reaches a 180km/h top speed (reaching in electric mode up to 110 km/h) and marks an average consumption that can go down, depending on the tire mounted, of 3 l/100 km.

It is a C-segment hybrid car. manufactured by Toyota between 1997 and 2021. Manufactured in plants in Japan, inside the vehicle there is a spacious passenger compartment where its dashboard is the absolute protagonist, with the controls and instrumentation located in a central position seeking to offer a comfortable and simple driving experience.

Emma Watson bought it for $30,000 at the timewe all know that for her it is a simple return, since sOnly in Harry Potter billed 70 million dollars, and that we are not taking into account everything he did later. Although his profile is not one of great luxury, his approach is more humanistic. She is currently a UN Goodwill Ambassador promoting gender equality. Ten for Emma!