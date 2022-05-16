“What I am experiencing is terrible” – Metro Puerto Rico

The announcer Jorge Pabón “El Mollusco” made a message on his YouTube platform due to a controversy surrounding his family after an intimate video of his son, who is a minor, was published on social networks.

“A few hours ago, an intimate video of my son went viral, which is viral, which I have to face, I want to give a brief message about what I am experiencing, how hard this has been, I am not going to pretend that this does not affect me. has affected”, the announcer began.

Pabón addressed the people who have “celebrated” what happened to his son to try to destroy his image. In the same way, he thanked all the people who have supported him at this time and the colleagues who have asked through the networks not to share the video of the minor.

In addition, he took advantage of his platform to guide other parents about the things that their children may be doing on social networks behind their backs.

“I am going to speak from all the platforms that today’s kids use that neither you nor I know, from the things that young people hide from you to do this type of thing, I am going to bring you content where we are going to prevent you from living what I am experiencing today and I can tell you that what I am experiencing is terrible, but my profession leads me to do this to stand up, to show my face, “he said.

Later, he gave the space to the psychologist, Dr. Scheileen Rosario Gómez, the social media expert Juan Carlos Pedreira and the federal attorney Leo Aldridge, who spoke about the distribution of pornographic content of minors, which is a crime at the federal level.

“It is hard for me to say this, but I hope that many people with my experience learn to be a little more alert with their children, we are well aware of what our children do, obviously we cannot be with them 24/7, it happened to me It happened to me, it happened to my wife, it happened to my family, so prevent it from happening to you,” the announcer concluded.