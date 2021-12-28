“What I couldn’t do on stage”

Since she is finally free Britney Spears on social media it is a raging river. Last night the pop princess came back to talk to us fans, without too many restraints. In a long post the singer of Lucky she confessed that during her concerts in Las Vegas she would have liked to perform on the notes of her new songs or on those of the remixes of the iconic hits, but her team has always stopped her.

“What they did to me is unforgivable. For 13 years I have been asking to be able to perform with new songs and remixes of old hits. Every time I asked, they replied with a curt ‘no!’. They almost did it to make me fail, because I knew what my fans really wanted. I would say it is absurd to see how my songs have been remixed everywhere and I was the only one who could not perform with those remixes. They even gave those remixes to my sister, why not me? So much time wasted humiliating and embarrassing me. People don’t even have a clue about a lot of things they’ve done to me. And after all that they have made me suffer, now I am afraid of people and this environment. Trust me they really hurt me. The world now sees me as an insecure and fragile woman, but if everyone knew what they made me understand. And I’m sorry that many don’t like the truth. For many I would be more credible if I wrote an article about Playboy than if I published a book ”.

Not that it’s new. In addition to slavery in everyday life, we knew that Britney Spears had her hands tied even at work. All the more reason we are all curious to find out what her next project as a free woman will be like (because it seems that she is working on a new album).

During the 13 years he tried to pretend that everything was fine for the sake of the family and to convince himself that everything was fine. His quitting music seems to be a way of saying “fuck you” to his family and ending their income from it. – Britney Spears News Italia ꕥ (@BSNewsItalia) December 28, 2021

He says “I knew what my fans wanted to see, but my team and my family went out of their way to make me fail.” – Britney Spears News Italia ꕥ (@BSNewsItalia) December 28, 2021