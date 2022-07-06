‘What I have to say about Cristiano Ronaldo’, Laporta empties his bag on the rumor

Cristiano Ronaldo is about to leave Manchester United. Wanting to leave the Red Devils, Jorge Mendes offered the Lusitanian to several clubs including FC Barcelona. According to the Spanish press, Ronaldo’s agent and Joan Laporta, President Blaugrana would have met to discuss the file of the legend of Real Madrid.

Facing the press this Wednesday during the presentation of Franck Kessié, Laporta did not escape questions relating to Cristiano Ronaldo. The Catalan leader, however, refused to talk about players who are not (or still) under contract with his club.

“Cristiano Ronaldo? I’m not going to talk about the players one way or the other, it could be misinterpreted. All footballers deserve respect. It does nothing to Barca’s interests. We have to respect players who have contracts with other teams. », Said Joan Laporta before continuing.

“Departures? We have absolute respect for our players, we work very well on contracts which are not easy because the players want to maintain their status in the clubs they go to. When we activate the second lever, it will be easier. And the player still believes he can convince the coach before leaving. I am convinced that logic will prevail”.

