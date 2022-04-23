‘What I resolved, I resolved in accordance with the law,’ says judge Pedro Moreira who granted habeas corpus to alias Júnior, one of the leaders of Los Choneros | Security | News

Judge Pedro Moreira Peña, of the Specialized Judicial Unit for Penitentiary Guarantees, declared that the ‘habeas corpus’ requested by Júnior Roldán, alias Juniorconsidered the leader of Los Choneros, was granted in accordance with the provisions of Ecuadorian legislation, the Constitution and international human rights instruments.

The magistrate, who maintained that he had not been threatened in the review of the process, explained that his competence as a constitutional judge was not based on analyzing Roldán’s innocence or guilt, but rather made the decision based on whether the Ecuadorian State guarantees his right or not to health.

In addition, the constitutional judge referred that neither the SNAI nor the Ministry of Public Health demonstrated that the statements alleged by the applicant are false.

In the diligence of the previous Wednesday, which lasted five hours, Roldán’s defense presented medical reports that support diseases that his sponsored would suffer such as arterial hypertension, diabetes mellitus, hepatic steatosis, grade 3, and liver cirrhosis.

The five ‘habeas corpus’ that ‘Junior’, leader of Choneros, has requested

They did not look for me, nor did they intimidate me, nor did they frighten me, nor did they tell me what to do, neither before, nor during, nor after the hearing, nor people close to this man (Júnior Roldán), nor people from the Judicial Council . What I resolved, I resolved in strict law Judge Pedro Moreira, on resolution in request of habeas corpus

In addition, the judge added that the SNAI did not appeal the oral decision pronounced on Wednesday the 20th either. This judge will always act in accordance with the Constitution and the Law”, he said and maintained, like other government authorities, that he is against the abuse of constitutional actions.

Regarding the hearing last Wednesday, Moreira revealed that he attended the procedure from the office of the presidency of the Court of Justice of Guayas at the request of the head of that entity, Fabiola Gallardo, whom he considers his friend.

The only thing I decided on is whether the Ecuadorian state guarantees his right to health or not. I am not facilitating impunity for anyone, nor am I saying that he is innocent. Judge Pedro Moreira, on habeas corpus granted to Júnior Roldán

The judge also explained that the sentence could not be raised due to the lack of the possibility of working in the judicial unit, where several bomb threats have been registered, failures in the electronic system and an application that allows them to continue their work remotely.

The judge accepted one of the habeas corpus presented by the defense of Roldán. With this, the prisoner will be able to leave jail and be transferred to his home in the canton of El Triunfo, Guayas, as he had requested.

In his ruling of new pages, uploaded to the system this Friday the 22nd, the judge considered that there is an eminent risk to the life and health of the inmate, and therefore he orders the transfer preventively and temporarily.

Roldán must have 24-hour police protection, a ban on leaving the country, and the use of an electronic shackle. This Friday, the judge considered that if he escaped it would be the responsibility of the National Police and not his.

After learning of the judge’s ruling, Interior Minister Patricio Carrilo considered the “abuse” of constitutional guarantees inconceivable and warned that decisions of this nature have direct consequences in terms of security, including the prison system.

Roldán is serving at least two sentences of 22 years in prison for murder and has been involved in other cases of organized crime, entry of prohibited items into detention centers, intimidation, damage to property, among other crimes, according to the Prosecutor’s Office. (I)