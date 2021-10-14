What If? 2, release date, cast, trailer and news on the Marvel series

– Advertisement –

What If? it was a great experimentation for Marvel Studios, and beyond, because it was the first animated project within the ever-growing Marvel Cinematic Universe. The show, which definitively introduces the multiverse, has seen several variations for the stories of our favorite Marvel heroes, from a super soldier Peggy Carter to a Star Lord T’Challa to an evil and heartbreaking Dr. Strange.

The formula used of one closed-loop story per week fits perfectly into a second season of What If? With so many other self-contained stories like WandaVision, but will our universe really have a second season of the aniamed series? And if so, what alternative stories can we expect? Here’s everything we know so far about the second season of What If?

Will there be What If 2?

Yup! A second season of What If? was confirmed by Kevin Feige as early as 2019, long before the release of the first season, “I am very happy that we are doing the What If …? for Disney + and I’ve already seen most of them “Feige said in December 2019. “We are already working on the next episodes for the second season.”

Exit date

Executive producer Brad Winderbaum explained that pre-production had already started in 2019, which means we could see the second season of What If? as early as 2022.

“As you know, animation takes a long time to produce. We were lucky enough to get the green light on a second season soon enough to have a chance to release it next year. “. Winderbaum added that Marvel Studios plans to release a new season every year, likely confirming that the show will run for a third season and beyond.

The first season of What If? was launched in August 2021, so as work on the second started early and the plan is for an annual cycle, we could see the second season exactly after a year, i.e. in August 2022.

How many episodes will What If have? 2

As with the first season, the initial plan for the second season was also to have 10 episodes. However, Winderbaum explained that the delays caused by the pandemic meant that both seasons were reduced to just 9 episodes, with one of these being moved directly to the second. Winderbaum has confirmed that the second season will also consist of only nine episodes, although it has not yet mentioned if any extra episodes could be moved to a hypothetical third season.

What If? 2, who will be in the cast

Despite the unexpected confrontation with Ultron in the first season, the Watcher is the only character we can guarantee to return in the second season. The other cast members have not yet been announced, we’re sure to see familiar faces returning from across the Marvel Cinematic Universe, whether it’s the original, new, and become-our-favorite Avengers or long-forgotten secondary characters making a triumphal return.

The cast of What If? Season 1 included the likes of Benedict Cumberbatch, Rachel McAdams, Benedict Wong, Chris Hemsworth, Josh Brolin, Tom Hiddleston, Natalie Portman, Taika Waititi, Jeff Goldblum, Mark Ruffalo, Samuel L. Jackson, Jeremy Renner and many, many others – all of which could return as infinite variations of their characters. However, as with the first season, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson are unlikely to return to voices Iron Man, Captain America and Black Widow respectively, as the trio has moved on to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Sadly, we won’t even hear the return of Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa / Black Panther – executive producer Brad Winderbaum has confirmed that Boseman has recorded four episodes, all released in the first season.

What If? 2 the plot

Few details have been released on the second season and due to the multiversal nature of the show it is really impossible to hypothesize a storyline, because it could literally happen anywhere and anytime. However, we do know that a planned episode of the first season will fit into the proceedings, although no details have been provided as to what concept the mystery episode covered – but presumably it was originally intended to fit into the overall plot of Ultron.

Screenwriter AC Bradley also teased how the second season will include new characters from the fourth phase, after the first season only explored concepts from the first three phases. “In the second season we can play with some of the movies that are coming out, or that had to come out sooner due to the pandemic. So hopefully you’ll see some Black Widow characters, some TV show allusions, and maybe, a character from Eternal or Shang-Chi will turn up. But that’s the great thing, that the Marvel universe is constantly expanding, so there are more and more players on the pitch ”.

Season 1’s so-called villain Doctor Strange is rumored to appear in the live-action Spider-Man: Now Way Home or Doctor Strange films in the Multiverse of Madness, so there’s always a chance he’ll return in Season 2 of What If?

The trailer for What If? 2

There is still no trailer for the second season of What If? The first trailer for season one was released well in advance in December 2020 – so we might get our first look at season two later this year.

If you want to know everything about the second season of What If? save the article and activate the notifications, we will add all the news as soon as we know more.

