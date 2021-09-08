What If …? A clip of the zombie-themed episode | TV

Through his social media, Mark Ruffalo shared a clip from today’s episode of the Marvel Studios seriesThe episode was already partially revealed yesterday when Disney + released two posters showing Captain America and Hawkeye in the undead versions. Now we can take a look at a particular moment of the episode, which reveals, among other things, its setting during the events of Avengers – Infinity War. In the scene, Bruce Banner – voiced in the original by Mark Ruffalo – is attacked and, before transforming into the Hulk, is saved by Tony Stark, who however presents himself in the form of a zombie.

You can see the clip posted on Twitter below:

If you are still here, I hope you will keep the secret about tomorrow’s episode of What If…?

In the cast of voice actors of What If…?, which will involve all the actors of the films, there will also be Jeffrey Wright (Westworld) who will play L’Osservatore, an iconic Marvel character. The idea for the series is inspired by a comic series that explores its own alternate versions of milestones in Marvel history. The first installment of the animated series will focus on Peggy Carter, and will tell what would have happened if she had been the one to take the super soldier serum instead of Steve Rogers. But apparently there will also be an episode where Iron Man will meet the Grand Master.