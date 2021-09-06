What If …? a fan poster dedicated to Doctor Strange Supreme

created a fan poster for the episode dedicated toof What If… ?, imagining it in

As you can see below, in the graphic’s Instagram post, the poster depicts the two Stranges of Benedict Cumberbatch, shoulder to shoulder, in live action version, while other fragments of the episode surround the two sorcerers. The fan post focuses on the absolute point in time, which is the death of the character of Rachel Mc Adams.

What If Doctor Strange is the absolute point in time

In the cast of voice actors of What If…?, which will involve all the actors of the films, there will also be Jeffrey Wright (Westworld) who will play L’Osservatore, an iconic character from Marvel. The idea for the series is inspired by a comic series that explores its own alternate versions of milestones in Marvel history. The first installment of the animated series will focus on Peggy Carter, and will tell what would have happened if she had been to take the super soldier serum instead of Steve Rogers. But apparently there will also be an episode where Iron Man will meet the Grand Master.

Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Djimon Hounsou (Korath), and Sean Gunn (Kraglin). It will also be the last (vocal) appearance in Chadwick Boseman’s (T’Challa) MCU. You found a few more easter eggs in the second episode of What If? Let us know with a comment below or, if you prefer, on our social channels.

