What If …?, A poster reveals the protagonist of the next episode of the Marvel series!

For days we have been wondering what the next alternative universe will be What If …?, The animated series of the Marvel Cinematic Universe scheduled on Disney + that explores the facets of the Multiverse, and now a official poster that reveals the new protagonist.

As you can see for yourself at the bottom of the news, the poster in question is dedicated to Thor (which in the original will be voiced by Chris Hemsworth himself and in Italian by Massimiliano Manfredi) and was shared by the official account dedicated to the God of Thunder.

After a 1×06 episode of What If …? more rooted in terrestrial events, therefore, the series will return to explore the galactic component of the franchise and will do so, according to rumors, with an episode in which Thor organizes a colossal intergalactic party on Earth that risks destroying the planet. Precisely for this reason, the episode in question is known as ‘Party Thor’.

Loading... Advertisements

We remind you that the seventh episode of What If …? will debut on Disney + on Wednesday 22 September, as always starting at 09:00 Italian time. What are your expectations for Party Thor? As usual, let us know yours in the comment space below.

Speaking of the franchise, after the recent announcement we leave you to the possible films of the MCU coming in 2024.