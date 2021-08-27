What If …?: All the easter eggs of episode 3 of the Marvel series

SPOILER ALERT! Warning, spoilers follow, proceed at your own risk!

Our weekly appointment with the easter eggs of the new Marvel series is back What If…?. In the third episode we see a world where the Avengers Initiative dies even before it is born. Someone has targeted future team members and is killing them one by one.

Let’s see together the most important easter eggs of the episode. If you find others, please report them in the comments and on our social networks! Let’s go …

THE FAMOUS SPEECH OF NICK FURY

Episode 3 of What If…? begins with the opening line of a classic Nick Fury speech. MCU fans will recognize him from the film The Avengers, but What If…? goes against our expectations as Fury is interrupted by Black Widow, who stops him saying “I know, I’ve heard this speech before. ” In a metatextual game, he could very well be an annoyed viewer who remembers it by heart and doesn’t want to waste time hearing the same things over and over.

THE PARALLELISMS WITH IRON MAN 2

Each episode of What If…? it takes a lot of inspiration from the films of the MCU that it is going to alter. Episode 3 refers to Iron Man 2. Tony Stark is sitting in a diner and the following scene with Nick Fury is a re-enactment of what happens in the sequel to Iron Man, including dialogue, Tony’s poisoning, and Black Widow’s injection. The big difference? Stark dies!

MCU PHASE 1

The third episode of What If…? presents a montage that traces some highlights of Phase 1 of the MCU. Tony looking in the mirror and fighting Whiplash from Iron Man 2, Hulk and the helicopters is (probably) the climax of The Incredible Hulk, followed by images of Thor And The Avengers. This is a peculiar way of summarizing what it should have happened with the Avengers theme in the background.

TONY’S ALCOHOLISM

The Observer describes Stark as “someone who has to face his demons – inside and out. ” It refers to Tony’s problems with alcoholism often featured in the comics, but left aside in the MCU. The Observer thus confirms that Stark fought his demons sometime close to the facts of Iron Man 2, bringing a new character trait to the canonical MCU.

ALEXANDER PIERCE

Arrested on suspicion of killing Tony Stark, Black Widow is taken away for questioning by none other than Crossbones. According to the MCU villain, the man who wants to interrogate her is “Pierce” – a reference to Alexander Pierce (Robert Redford), the SHIELD Chief who would later turn out to be a sleeper HYDRA agent. Redford’s debut in the MCU only came with Captain America: The Winter Soldier, but in this case it seems that it was already present at the time of Phase 1.

TRIBUTE TO WINTER SOLDIER’S ELEVATOR SCENE

Black Widow sits in a van surrounded by Crossbones men in an atmosphere of total silence. The tension breaks when Natasha starts breaking bones and the whole scene is a tribute to Steve Rogers’ fight scene in the elevator from Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Same enemies, same result, different Avenger.

“THERE WAS AN IDEA”

Faced with the death of 3 Avengers recruits, Nick Fury is re-evaluating his future plans. When Coulson tries to find a possible connection between Stark, Thor and Barton, he asks his boss if he has any “ideas”. Fury responds by saying that “there was an idea,”Thus going to distort the famous phrase and highlighting the failure of the Avengers Initiative.

STANLEY’S PIZZA

Black Widow notices a “Stanley’s Pizza” uniform in Betty Ross’s office at Culver University, deducing that Bruce Banner must be nearby. Stanley’s Pizza is where Banner works while hiding from the authorities in The Incredible Hulk And What If…? uses the exact same logo as the pizzeria. You may also notice that “Stanley’s Pizza” was already an easter egg in itself in 2008 – a play on the name of “Stan Lee.”

THE PARALLELISMS WITH THE INCREDIBLE HULK

Wednesday is the turn of The Incredible Hulk, like this What If…? recreates several key scenes from the character’s solo film. Banner attacked while walking through the stained glass corridor at Culver University, General Ross emptying a magazine at close range on the Hulk (instead of Emil Blonsky), Betty coming to rescue Banner, and Hulk throwing trucks in the air almost for fun are some of the scenes we have already seen similarly on the big screen.

THE DESTROYER AND THE THREE WARRIORS

In the Asgardian army that Loki brings to Earth there is also a Destroyer, the magical creature that Chris Hemsworth fights in the first Thor. Alongside Loki are also Lady Sif and the Three Warriors, although Jamie Alexander’s character is the only one to speak. The Destroyer is also tasked with guarding Loki’s ice base.

COULSON’S PASSWORD

Black Widow needs a password to be able to trace the files on the Avengers Initiative and Coulson is the only one who could share it with her. We discover that Phil’s password is “# SteveSteveSteveIHeartSteve0704.” Thus continues a gag already present in The Avengers which also showed just how much Coulson was a Captain America fan. In addition, the number “0704” is also Steve Rogers’ birthday, July 4th.

THE PEOPLE SEARCHER OF CAPTAIN MARVEL

Short of Avengers, Fury plans to call Carol Danvers using the pager she received at the end of Captain Marvel. Seeing as those events took place in the 1990s, they are not affected by what happens in What If…?. When the existence of the pager was discovered in the 2019 Brie Larson movie, many fans wondered why Fury hadn’t contacted Carol earlier, such as when Earth was being attacked by Loki or Ultron.

THE ODESSA MISSION

The final confrontation between “Nick Fury” and a madman Hank Pym reveals the TRUE point of divergence in this episode of What If…? – the death of Hope van Dyne. According to Fury, Hank and Janet’s daughter (played by Evangeline Lilly in the MCU) died during a SHIELD mission near Odessa, Ukraine. The reference is to Captain America: The Winter Soldier, when Black Widow recalls a meeting with Winter Soldier. Natasha tells Steve Rogers about her mission to bring a nuclear device out of Iran, which failed due to the Winter Soldier who killed the scientist in the sights of the Widow.

In What If…?, Hope van Dyne may have taken the place of this mysterious scientist, thus becoming the engineer Black Widow was unable to save in Odessa.

“WHERE DO YOU FIGHT?”

Despite having lost five soldiers, Nick Fury wants to pursue his idea, unfreezing Steve Rogers and finally calling Carol Danvers. Danvers thus appears behind Fury, asking “where do we fight?“, Phrase that recalls his answer to the pager in the scene after the credits in Captain Marvel, that is to say “where is Fury?“.

THE RETURN OF THE ACTORS

What If…? brought back (albeit in cartoon form) Hayley Atwell, Sebastian Stan and Michael Rooker, as well as Chadwick Boseman. Episode 3, however, is the one with the most returns, as we have Samuel L. Jackson, Clark Gregg, Jeremy Renner, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Hiddleston, and Michael Douglas. Frank Grillo is back to do the voice of Crossbones and Jaime Alexander that of Lady Sif.

