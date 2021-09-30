What If …?: All the easter eggs of episode 8 of the Marvel series

SPOILER ALERT! Warning, spoilers follow, proceed at your own risk!

Our weekly appointment with the easter eggs of the new Marvel series is back What If…?. So far, the episodes have been disconnected from each other, while often ending with some major cliffhangers. Everything changes with episode 8, which begins where the previous one left off, when Party Thor faces an Ultron / Vision hybrid equipped with the Infinity Stones.

The point of divergence this time brings us back to the events of Avengers: Age of Ultron. In the traditional MCU, the Avengers stopped Ultron, thanks to Vision, who didn’t join Ultron’s army. In episode 8 of What If…?Instead, the evil AI manages to take control of Vision’s body and even steal Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet. With unstoppable power, Ultron lashes out against every form of organic life in the universe, and even in the multiverse, facing the Observer himself.

There are lots of easter eggs for this episode! We mention the most important and the rest we leave them to discover for you. If you find others, please report them in the comments and on our social networks! Let’s go …

HAWKEYE’S METALLIC ARM

In addition to the new invisibility cloak (somewhat reminiscent of Harry Potter), Hawkeye has a metal arm that would be a bit envied even by Bucky Barnes. Episode 8 doesn’t explain how Clint lost his arm, but there may be a reference to Avengers: Age of Ultron. In the opening scene of the 2015 film, Hawkeye is hit by a laser cannon, which nearly kills him. Maybe that shot, with a different trajectory, could have severed his arm?

THE Scepter of Loki

While the Watcher recounts how events went so badly, the images go back to Tony Stark’s creation of Ultron. At the beginning of the montage we also see Loki’s scepter, previously recovered by the Avengers. The weapon empowered by the Mind Stone will be used to create Ultron and Vision.

TONY’S NIGHTMARE COMES TO LIFE

In Avengers: Age of Ultron, Scarlet Witch forces Tony Stark’s mind to imagine defeating the Avengers. Iron Man sees his lifeless companions on the ground, with Captain America’s shield split in two. Even if the scenario is different (the computer room at NEXUS instead of the bare rock), What If…? recreates Stark’s nightmare when he reveals how Ultron defeated the Avengers of this universe, including Cap’s broken shield.

THE NTH DEATH OF TONY STARK

Tony Stark has “died” several times in his MCU career, and What If…? he’s taking it to an extreme level by killing him in almost every episode. Poisoned or pierced by a spear, What If…? he’s not being kind to Robert Downey Jr., and episode 8 shows us yet another demise of Tony. This time he is the victim of a nuclear explosion caused by Ultron.

GENERAL ROSS

Here’s General Thunderbolt Ross straight from The Incredible Hulk as he watches Ultron destroy the world. Ross has already appeared in other episodes of the Disney + anthology series, those with Yellowjacket and Killmonger, but this time the cameo is much more subtle.

THE ARRIVAL OF THANOS ON EARTH

The change in Ultron’s story also impacts Thanos’ plans for the MCU. We see him arrive on Earth to conquer the planet in a scene that mirrors that of Avengers: Infinity War, including the black portal and the shot of the villain. However, Thanos lands in New York this time and not in Wakanda, as the Mind Stone is no longer there. But his stay on Earth will not last long …

THE BLACK DEATH?

With the combined power of the Infinity Stones, Ultron builds a space battle station to travel across the universe. The circular structure combined with the laser cannons is very reminiscent of the Death Star of Star Wars. It is not the first time that What If…? pays tribute to the franchise; Also in the episode with Star-Lord, we see T’Challa passing by a spaceship that was very reminiscent of an X-Wing.

TRIBUTE TO GOTG2

On his voyage of destruction, Ultron encounters many familiar and important planets in the history of the MCU. It starts with Thor’s home planet Asgard before arriving at Sovereign. This is the location of the opening sequence of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, where Peter Quill’s team battles the Abilisk monster. We see Gamora in action, so we can assume Thanos took the Soul Stone in another way.

THE NOVA CORPS HEADQUARTERS

As Captain Marvel battles Ultron, we see the Nova Corps Headquarters on Xandar in the background, easily identifiable by the golden star logo.

SKYNET

If in the last episode Captain Marvel had referred to the metal band Whitesnake, in episode 8 he continues to mention the 80s calling Ultron “Skynet”, a clear reference to Terminator. Ironically, Carol claims that the 1984 film, The Terminator, “it doesn’t need a sequel. ” The irony lies in the fact that Terminator 2: Judgment Day released in 1991 is regarded as one of the best sequels ever made.

INDIANA JONES

Hawkeye and Black Widow infiltrate a Russian intelligence base to find a weapon to use against Ultron. The archer jokes that the building reminds him Raiders of the Lost Ark. The comparison is with the final scene of the film, when the Ark is secured in a warehouse very similar to the Kremlin structure that appears in this episode.

THE RED GUARDIAN SHIELD

In this structure Black Widow also collects a shield that seems very reminiscent of the one worn by Red Guardian (the Soviet super-soldier played by David Harbor in Black Widow) before going to jail. It is touching to see Black Widow wearing the shield, as Red Guardian was a father figure to her while they were undercover in Ohio.

THE PLANS OF THE BLACK DEATH

To confirm the similarity between Ultron’s ship and the Death Star there is also a joke from Hawkeye. Exhausted by the search for a weapon, he complains that “the plans of the Death Star are not in the main computer. ” This sentence is uttered by a Stormtrooper to Darth Vader in the opening scene of A new hope, when the plans in question have already fallen into the hands of Princess Leia and R2-D2.

THE NEW PAST OF ZOLA

Black Widow reveals that his big plan against Ultron is to rekindle Arnim Zola. Natasha describes Zola as a Hydra scientist infiltrating SHIELD, and this matches the character of Toby Jones, arrested at the end of Captain America. Also, as Natasha always explained, Zola loaded his mind into a computer before he died in 1972, but was killed once and for all in Captain America: The Winter Soldier when Captain America and Black Widow saw his digital soul destroyed at Camp Lehigh.

In the continuity of the MCU, this is where Arnim Zola’s story ends. In the episode of What If…?Instead, there is another Zola program in the Siberian base where the Winter Soldier was born under the supervision of the same Nazi scientist. The snow-covered laboratory is a key location in Captain America: Civil War.

FRANCIS BARTON

Black Widow is shocked to find that Clint Barton’s middle name is “Francis,” and Hawkeye says she inherited it from her granny. This is his middle name in the comics as well, but, in an alternate Earth, Hawkeye and Mockingbird had a son named Francis Barton, who would later become a member of the Next Avengers.

THE USB ARROW

Under the influence of Loki’s scepter in The Avengers, Hawkeye uses a USB arrow to break into Nick Fury’s helicarrier computers and download a virus to SHIELD’s servers. The same weapon is used in What If…? to transfer Arnim Zola’s consciousness into an Ultron drone.

ZOLA-TRON

Arnim Zola’s personality is thus transferred to an Ultron drone, giving him a robotic body for the first time… at least in the MCU. Zola-tron may be a homage to Marvel comics, where Arnim exists as a robotic body with a screen on his stomach, with which he communicates in the same way as his MCU counterpart.

THE DEATH OF HAWKEYE VS THE DEATH OF BLACK WIDOW

When it becomes clear that Hawkeye and Natasha cannot both escape the androids, it is Clint Barton who confesses that he is tired of fighting, sacrificing his life to save his partner. The way Natasha holds his hand and how you beg him to change his decision is an explicit reference to Black Widow’s death in Avengers: Endgame.

ULTRON BECOMES GALACTUS

During the struggle between the Observer and Ultron, the latter acquires planetary dimensions and devours an entire galaxy. He doesn’t seem to resemble Galactus only in outward appearance, but let’s remember that the comic book villain is called “the Eater of Worlds”. What If…? gives us a little taste of what Galactus might look like in the MCU.

THE PRESIDENT STEVE ROGERS

On a giant screen in another universe’s Times Square, we see Steve Rogers swearing in as the new President of the United States. There had been a similar story in the comics, but ultimately Steve had decided to give up the position. In another universe, history took a different turn.

Keep following us up here NerdPool.it, not to miss the next news related to the world Marvel Comics.