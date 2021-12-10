Health

What if Alzheimer’s disease had this cause? The discovery of doctors

Photo of James Reno James Reno10 hours ago
0 32 2 minutes read

Alzheimer’s disease is an increasingly common disease, but now some doctors may have found the underlying cause.

New discoveries to treat dementia
New discoveries to treat dementia

Alzheimer’s disease is an increasingly common disease, but now some doctors may have found it trigger. Also referred to as a form of senile dementia, this disease has mysterious origins that are still being studied around the world today. The cases of sick people are increasing every year.

If until now the scientific community linked senile dementia to the accumulation of amyloid plaque in the brain, there is now a new discovery. An unprecedented cause has been found in Riverside, a small town in California, which triggers Alzheimer’s disease, and which could be the main cause.

You may also be interested in → Cognitive impairment due to dental asymmetry? The study of the University of Pisa

The cause of Alzheimer’s disease, a sensational scientific discovery

Alzheimer's and its underlying causes
Alzheimer’s and its triggers (photo from Adobe Stock)

The amyloid plaques are heaps of misfolded proteins that form in spaces between nerve cells. This has always been supported by the scientific community, and it is true, but thanks to the Californian research, today we can also talk about something else. In addition to plaques, the causes seem to be the slowdown in the ability of cells to self-clean.

When it comes to plaques, however, symptoms of dementia are not always associated, says Professor Ryan Julian. For this reason, they are not enough, on their own, to cause Alzheimer’s disease. But the cause is to be found elsewhere. As we age, it slows down cleaning process of cells. This process is called cellular autophagy.

It features a selective removal mechanism of cellular components and ensures constant recycling of healthy cells. American scientists are studying this phenomenon, and it could be associated with senile dementia. Fasting and physical activity, for example, help the autophagy process, expelling toxins from the body and regenerating tissues, and are always recommended to combat mental degradation.

You may also be interested in → Do children born in winter live longer? The Spanish study

The Californian team has thoroughly researched the tau protein, able to leave the microtubules in balance. If this changes, it has serious consequences on our brain and leads to dementia. People with increased tau protein accumulation have been found to develop symptoms of brain degradation, including Alzheimer’s disease. Although the study has yet to be confirmed, however, it is a foundation on which to shed light on this mysterious disease.

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno10 hours ago
0 32 2 minutes read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Malignant arrhythmia, the potentially deadly disease affecting professional athletes: “High risk for those who exercise too much”

1 week ago

here’s how to find pain relief

2 weeks ago

“Third dose, immunity ok after 3 months” / Shahar (Israel vaccine manager): “It will last …”

3 weeks ago

Raz Degan, from the drama of his brother to the serious health problem: this is how he is today

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button