What if Alzheimer’s disease had this cause? The discovery of doctors

Alzheimer’s disease is an increasingly common disease, but now some doctors may have found it trigger. Also referred to as a form of senile dementia, this disease has mysterious origins that are still being studied around the world today. The cases of sick people are increasing every year.

If until now the scientific community linked senile dementia to the accumulation of amyloid plaque in the brain, there is now a new discovery. An unprecedented cause has been found in Riverside, a small town in California, which triggers Alzheimer’s disease, and which could be the main cause.

The cause of Alzheimer’s disease, a sensational scientific discovery

The amyloid plaques are heaps of misfolded proteins that form in spaces between nerve cells. This has always been supported by the scientific community, and it is true, but thanks to the Californian research, today we can also talk about something else. In addition to plaques, the causes seem to be the slowdown in the ability of cells to self-clean.

When it comes to plaques, however, symptoms of dementia are not always associated, says Professor Ryan Julian. For this reason, they are not enough, on their own, to cause Alzheimer’s disease. But the cause is to be found elsewhere. As we age, it slows down cleaning process of cells. This process is called cellular autophagy.

It features a selective removal mechanism of cellular components and ensures constant recycling of healthy cells. American scientists are studying this phenomenon, and it could be associated with senile dementia. Fasting and physical activity, for example, help the autophagy process, expelling toxins from the body and regenerating tissues, and are always recommended to combat mental degradation.

The Californian team has thoroughly researched the tau protein, able to leave the microtubules in balance. If this changes, it has serious consequences on our brain and leads to dementia. People with increased tau protein accumulation have been found to develop symptoms of brain degradation, including Alzheimer’s disease. Although the study has yet to be confirmed, however, it is a foundation on which to shed light on this mysterious disease.