What if …? – Are these parallel Marvel universes useful or not?

An animated series about alternate versions of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which certainly doesn’t come at a random moment

To talk about What if…?, the first animated series from Marvel Studios, I was waiting for an episode to come that I really liked, even knowing that it might never arrive. Instead I had to wait only four weeks, because the fourth episode, dedicated to an alternative version of the events of Doctor Strange, I was quite excited, even if the third, which told of a Marvel Universe in which the Avengers all died before being able to even just say “hey, we’re the Avengers”, he had his why.

But wait, let’s take a step back. What is that What if…?? (I have to put two question marks because one is included in the title of the series).

To put it simply, it is an animated and anthological series, created by AC Bradley and available on Disney +, in which brief hypothetical windows are opened on alternative universes, but somehow cousins, to that Marvel Cinematic Universe that has dominated the cinema box office of the last years. All under the eye of a mysterious Observer, an alien entity that loves to observe human affairs, without however almost ever intervening to influence them in any way.

For example, in the first episode you try to imagine what would have happened if the serum of the super soldier, who in the “official” timeline transformed the frail Steve Rogers into Captain America, had ended up in the veins of Peggy Carter, who was a colleague of Steve and then mate. Or, in the second episode, we contemplate the possibility that Star-Lord, the leader of the Guardians of the Galaxy usually associated with the character of Peter Quill (and in the face of Chris Pratt in the cinema), coincides with T’Challa, the prince of Wakanda normally. identified with the superhero Black Panther, played by the late Chadwcik Boseman (whose dubbing of this episode, released posthumously, is in fact his last appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe).

The idea is not new, and indeed it comes from comics, where a non-regular series called “What if …?” appears on the shelves since the seventies.

What changes compared to paper experiments is the fact that animation ones can be considered experiments up to a certain point. Or rather, the series has all the characteristics of the anthology, in which the individual episodes remain theoretically independent from everything else, but what changes, compared to the experiences of the past decades, is the context in which those episodes fit.

We human beings of flesh and blood live in a timeline in which Disney is a giant colossus that has swallowed up many “pieces” of pop culture, finding a way to further elevate their commercial value and marketability, with artistic results on which we can certainly discuss, but the economic effectiveness of which there is little to question.

In this sense, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in its ease of access but also in the complexity of its structure, is a world in which nothing is left to chance, and in which everything has a fixed place that maybe will be used for something bigger. in the future.

From this point of view, the alternate universes explored in What if…?, which as an animated series is further “on the side” compared to other projects, however, arrive at a very particular moment, where the very concept of “parallel universes” is not only the reminiscence of comic book stories, but a cornerstone of the future of the MCU.

As you know, in fact, the next Doctor Strange film will be entirely dedicated to the concept of parallel dimensions, and it is right on the small screen, with the first season of Loki, that we have touched the theme of the explosion of the multiverse and the consequences it will have on what we now consider the “official” story of Marvel superheroes in their cinematic version.

In short, I would not be surprised if proposing the theoretically self-contained stories of What if…?, the upper echelons of Marvel were also proposing polls with which to explore new narrative possibilities that maybe, at some point, could even become part of the main story.

Indeed, we are already talking about it: if the hypothesis of a super-soldier Peggy Carter seems impractical for a number of reasons (but its proposal in the animated series also served to give more inclusive alternatives to the classic narrative of Captain America), we are already talking of the possibility that we will actually see a live action transposition of the two versions of Strange seen in the fourth episode of What if…?, the one in which the former surgeon played by Benedict Cumberbatch does not lose the use of his hands, but undergoes a sentimental trauma (the death of the woman he loves) such as to lead him on a dark road that can lead to the destruction of the entire universe.

Specifically, looking at the somewhat strange behavior of the Strange present in the trailer for the next one Spider-Man: No Way Home, some have suspected that this is not the “usual” Stephen Strange, but his dark version seen in the animated series. A risky hypothesis, probably, but which gives the idea of ​​how What if…? is perceived by the public as something not necessarily unapproachable to the regular MCU (it should be remembered, in this regard, that What if…? it is considered canon, that is, it tells stories that actually exist somewhere in the MCU properly understood).

Okay, this was the big picture, just to understand why a series that is apparently so saucy and disconnected from everything else, could be neither.

But in the here now of an early September 2021, in which we saw four episodes on the cross, it also makes sense to tell us if we liked them or not.

From this point of view, What if…? it’s a series that works, but it could work even better. There are a few single things that she does very well: beautifully choreographed action scenes, an ever-sustained pace, and the usual ability to condense both the superhero epic and the comedic lightness to which cinematic Marvel has accustomed us into single half-hours. in the years.

From a strictly visual point of view, the animation supervised by Ryan Meinerding has aroused mixed reactions, probably because it is very effective in the action scenes and in the expressive rendering of the characters, and more woody in the dialogue scenes. In general, however, not a revolutionary experiment, here.

As mentioned, then, the single episode can like more or less depending on really subjective parameters: for example, the pilot has interested me less than others, but as on the other hand I have always been less interested in the story of Captain America in the world of the Second World War. The splitting of Doctor Strange, on the other hand, gave me a half hour of powerful spells and a battle with a vaguely anime flavor, which excited me much more (because my taste goes in that direction).

If you then go on the internet you will easily find numerous memes that humorously ironically on this or that aspect: particularly funny to note how in the episode with T’Challa / Star-Lord there is a Thanos who remained “good” and much less powerful than the villain more of the MCU, while instead the evil Strange of the fourth episode is far more dangerous than its positive counterpart (as if to say that, if you are looking for true power, you must always turn to the dark side).

If there is something missing, or at least that is missing “seriously” (because on the single scene or narrative choice we can say everything and the opposite of everything), we could say that What If…? it’s not yet making me want to change the course of the traditional MCU. To put it another way, when you look at a series of this type the best result would be to build parallel universes so effective, in their limpid brevity, that we almost wish that those were the official universes.

I feel I can say that this has not (or has not yet) happened. The episodes so far distributed of What if…? they are fun, and they have also grown, but they have not managed to detach themselves from their character of small curious experiment, entering under the skin with the urgency of small masterpieces. We are more on the side of “Well come on, cute, but it’s not the real one”, and the fact that we can say “it’s not the real one” in front of a completely invented narrative world, is the cross and the delight of a universe which has been built over the years with commendable expressive force, but which now, due to its very size and expansion, has taken on a granite weight that leaves little breath for these small deviations.

A weight that, this must also be said, is felt above all in the impossibility of really changing the tone of the narrative: T’Challa’s Star-Lord is not so different from that of Peter Quill, because he is always a fascinating boy and funny guy. In short, there is no desire to experiment on the mood, as well as on the simple narrative interlocking, and this is because the Marvel approach to audiovisual superheroism is now inevitably faithful to the formula that has worked so well so far, but that precisely in such a lateral production. how this could (or should) find more room for experimentation.

However, it is worth continuing to follow What if…?, because half an hour a week of crazy experiments remains a manageable and altogether enjoyable proposal, which in some cases can even surprise. If it wanted to become truly “memorable”, however, it would take an extra effort, first of all in an attempt to really surprise the spectators, who will instead find a different MCU from the one they are used to, but certainly not “alien”. But on the other hand it is Disney, it is the giant bandwagon that needs some fixed points to be able to continue to produce its magic, allowing itself some turns, but not real skids. Unless there are currently unforeseeable changes of direction and which perhaps it would not even be reasonable to ask.

PS I forgot to mention that practically all the most famous characters are voiced by the actors and actresses who actually played them on the big screen. In terms of production, here there is only to applaud, because it was not taken for granted.

Why follow What if…?: they are curious deviations from the traditional MCU, well staged and with a nice cast of voices.

Why give up What if…?: the choices made are all potentially interesting, but little is seen of true “courage”.