What if Atalanta-Inter ended 0-0? It would be a small record, that’s why

In the last five years, the result on the Atalanta-Inter match card at the end of the first half proved to be identical to that shown after the threefold whistle of the referee on the pitch.

Then it is a must to focus on the statistics and on the precedents both at 45 ‘and 90’.

In Bergamo at the time of the interval we find 17 Orobic victories, 20 draws, 23 Milanese successes. Numbers not very different from the absolute ones. There Goddess, in fact, he counts two fewer statements in the 60 matches played and recorded in the almanacs, 15, while the X signs increase by the same quantity, 22. Curiously the Biscione boasts 23 successes at half-time for tea and 23 at the final return to the locker room.

Taking a look at the performance rankings of this tournament, 2021-2022, we then discover that in the passage from the first to the second half, Inzaghi’s team has increased its tally in the standings by 7 points, from 42 to 49, while that of Gasperini s ‘is stopped at 4, from 37 to 41.

But the curiosities about the next big match do not end here.

Inter boasts, in fact, the best attack of the competition with 51 centers, Atalanta chases from third with 44.

How have the two clubs scored so far?

The Nerazzurri from Milan have headed for 13 times, from a penalty 6, with direct free kicks 1, while the remaining 31 centers have arrived with the foot on action or development of set pieces. The Nerazzurri from Bergamo respond with 2 winning squashes, 3 penalties, 3 own goals in favor, 36 foot networks, always with the ball in motion.

Last year it was 1-1: Martinez in the 58th minute and Mirancuk in the 79th minute.

A group ago, sixth round, at Meazza it was 2-2: Martinez at 5 ‘, Malinovskyj at 30’, Toloi at 38 ‘, Dzeko at 71’.

And if it ends in a draw with glasses, is it worth writing the 0-0?

It would practically be a record, because in the last 32 Serie A direct matches this score has only been seen on one occasion.

DIRECT COMPARISONS IN BERGAMO (SERIES A)

60 matches played

15 Atalanta wins

22 draws

23 Inter wins

67 goals scored Atalanta

96 goals scored Inter

FIRST CHALLENGE IN BERGAMO (SERIE A)

Atalanta 1-1 Inter, 12th matchday 1937/1938

LAST CHALLENGE IN BERGAMO (SERIE A)

Atalanta-Inter 1-1, 7th day 2020/2021