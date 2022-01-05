What if bixie is the most requested haircut of 2022?

If you have recognized the look but the word is new to you, do not be afraid. It certainly wasn’t called that at the time. It is undeniable, however, that the hairstyle that all celebrities sported at the turn of the millennium was actually just the perfect mix between bob And pixie cut, a short (but not too much) and parade cut that they all wore, from Winona Ryder to Cameron Diaz passing through Meg Ryan And Halle Berry. There is a very good chance then that with the return of fashion 2000s, also haircuts typical of that period can start to make a trend again. The helmet, on the other hand, is already one of the hottest trends of the moment, with stars of the caliber of Dua Lipa, Kourtney Kardashian And Selena Gomez who have decided to cut their hair below the chin. What if the next step was to handle lengths and permanently switch to a bixie like the one of Paris Hilton in the golden days?

Paris Hilton in Los Angeles in 2001 with the bixie. J. Vespa

The most important thing to consider before choosing the bixie is that it is a cut that, being short, requires a certain commitment in styling. Those who want to opt for this style would do well, therefore, to consult their own trusted hairdresser to understand which products and tools use to get the desired result. There is no right or wrong effect – the goal is simply to make it your own adapting it to the texture of the hair. Among the stars who recently chose this very short and paraded helmet there is the protagonist of Little Women, Florence Pugh who on social media revealed to fans that he had thinned out his long brown hair.

Despite being a style we tend to associate to straight hair, it is actually easily adaptable even to those with hair wavy or even very curly. As it shows Gabrielle Union on her Instagram profile: when she’s not wearing the extension, in fact, the singer sports just a cut bixie.

Waiting to find out if thehair look is for you, you just have to scroll there gallery below to be inspired by the stars who, between the end of the 90s and the beginning of the 2000s, showed off the cut that, we are sure, will be the most requested of 2022.

