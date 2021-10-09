News

What If, Bradley receives threatening emails for Tony Stark

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

The death of Tony Stark is one of the recurring points of every episode of What If…? the first Marvel Studios animated series that ended last Wednesday on Disney +.
In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the lead screenwriter AC Bradley admitted to receiving numerous threatening emails precisely because of Tony Stark’s treatment during the series. Speaking of the Gamora episode postponed to next season, the writer said the following:

Yes, due to the pandemic, one of our animation houses was hit incredibly hard and the episode had to be moved into season 2, because we couldn’t finish it in time. The episode featured Tony and Gamora. It was a lighter episode! We didn’t kill Tony terribly in this one, I swear! I know it’s a huge spoiler, but I’m getting threatening emails.

Director Bryan Andrews he then added:

This is a great episode – it’s fun! It should have been the fourth episode, so that Strange would have been the fifth and so on. It was an exciting fling with Tony and Gamora, and then he would move on to something darker with Strange. But it will come, I have seen some scenes in the past few days, it will come for sure. It will be there for the second season.

What do you think of Tony Stark’s fate in What If…? Let us know with a comment below or, if you prefer, on our social channels.

In the cast of voice actors of What If…?, which will involve all the actors of the films, there will also be Jeffrey Wright (Westworld) who will play L’Osservatore, an iconic character from Marvel. The idea for the series is inspired by a comic series that explores its own alternate versions of milestones in Marvel history. The first installment of the animated series will focus on Peggy Carter, and will tell what would have happened if she had been the one to take the super soldier serum instead of Steve Rogers. But apparently there will also be an episode where Iron Man will meet the Grand Master.

Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Djimon Hounsou (Korath), and Sean Gunn (Kraglin). It will also be the last (vocal) appearance in Chadwick Boseman’s (T’Challa) MCU.

Source: Comic Book

Loading...
Advertisements


Loading...
Advertisements
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.7K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
1.1K
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
886
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
885
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
874
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
873
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
853
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
805
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
594
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top