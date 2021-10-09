What If, Bradley receives threatening emails for Tony Stark

Yes, due to the pandemic, one of our animation houses was hit incredibly hard and the episode had to be moved into season 2, because we couldn’t finish it in time. The episode featured Tony and Gamora. It was a lighter episode! We didn’t kill Tony terribly in this one, I swear! I know it’s a huge spoiler, but I’m getting threatening emails.

Director Bryan Andrews he then added:

This is a great episode – it’s fun! It should have been the fourth episode, so that Strange would have been the fifth and so on. It was an exciting fling with Tony and Gamora, and then he would move on to something darker with Strange. But it will come, I have seen some scenes in the past few days, it will come for sure. It will be there for the second season.

In the cast of voice actors of What If…?, which will involve all the actors of the films, there will also be Jeffrey Wright (Westworld) who will play L’Osservatore, an iconic character from Marvel. The idea for the series is inspired by a comic series that explores its own alternate versions of milestones in Marvel history. The first installment of the animated series will focus on Peggy Carter, and will tell what would have happened if she had been the one to take the super soldier serum instead of Steve Rogers. But apparently there will also be an episode where Iron Man will meet the Grand Master.

Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Djimon Hounsou (Korath), and Sean Gunn (Kraglin). It will also be the last (vocal) appearance in Chadwick Boseman’s (T’Challa) MCU.

