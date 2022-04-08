What if Cristiano Ronaldo joined David Beckham at Inter Miami?

Knocked out of the Champions League and seventh in the Premier League, Manchester United are going through a complicated new season. If he is still successful this year, Cristiano Ronaldo could not last forever in the North of England. What pushes a consultant to invite CR7 to join David Beckham at Inter Miami.

Beaten by Atlético Madrid in the round of 16 of the cup with big ears, Manchester United signed a sad draw against Leicester this weekend. Remained silent in front of the Foxes, Cristiano Ronaldo was the target of a long tirade by former Tottenham and United player Garth Crooks. The consultant indeed declared to the BBC about the rest of CR7’s career:

” Old age affects us all, but its impact may be more visible in some than in others. Ronaldo has an impressive tally of 18 goals in 32 appearances in all competitions this season, but that’s a far cry from his usual standards of almost a goal a game when he played for Real Madrid. I’m a big fan of Ronaldo. His professionalism is impeccable and he has more than fulfilled the expectations required of a 37-year-old player in the toughest league in the world. However, he is still a young man who needs a purpose in his life.. The United States could be the place to establish this goal. David Beckham and Ronaldo could make an incredible partnership at Inter Miami. »

It now remains to be seen whether the five-time Ballon d’Or will agree.