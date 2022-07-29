What if Cristiano Ronaldo joins Liverpool?

According to some observers, Cristiano Ronaldo would not refuse the possibility of joining Liverpool.

Former Premier League striker Gabriel Agbonlahor believes Cristiano Ronaldo wouldn’t turn down the chance to join Manchester United rivals Liverpool should Jurgen Klopp’s side make a bid to land the Portuguese star.

Cristiano Ronaldo recently asked Manchester United to allow him to leave the club after failing in his quest for a top-four finish and Champions League qualification for next season.

“Cristiano Ronaldo would join Liverpool this summer, if he could,” Agbonlahor told talkSPORT.

“They are big rivals to Man United, but it’s about Ronaldo.

“He will go wherever he can still play the Champions League, build his record and win titles. I don’t think Ronaldo has any loyalty to United, Real Madrid or Juventus.”

Ronaldo did not travel with the team for their pre-season tour and had a meeting with the club, where he allegedly asked them to name their price.

Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid and Sporting CP have all emerged as potential candidates to sign the 37-year-old star ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

However, new Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has made it clear that Ronaldo is part of his plans, stressing that the Portugal international is not for sale.

“We are planning Cristiano Ronaldo for the season and that’s it, I’m looking forward to working with him,” Ten Hag told reporters earlier this month.

“I read [les rumeurs]but what I’m saying is that Cristiano is not for sale, he is part of our plans and we want to succeed together”.

“I spoke with him before this question came up, I had a conversation with him and I had a good discussion. It’s between Cristiano and