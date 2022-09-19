What if Cristiano Ronaldo leaves to help Manchester United?

Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Manchester United to do the leaders a favor.

Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Manchester United in the January transfer window, which would see Erik ten Hag’s war chest climb to £100m/€113.9m.

Ten Hag has been well supported in the transfer market since taking over from Ralf Rangnick as Manchester United manager in May. He brought in Antony and Lisandro Martinez from Ajax for a total fee of €165m, and another €80m for Casemiro from Real Madrid.

There were also notable departures from Old Trafford this summer, with Paul Pogba returning to Juventus on a free transfer, and Ronaldo was widely known to want to be among those departures after the club failed. failed to qualify for the Champions League.

Ronaldo opened his tally for the current campaign in United’s 2-0 win over Sheriff Tiraspol in the Europa League on Thursday but is now believed to be eyeing a hugely expensive move to Saudi Arabia in the winter window.

“The Red Devils boss will receive around £70m [80 millions d’euros] after the end of the World Cup in Qatar this winter,” writes the Sun.

“This sum will be increased to more than 100 million pounds [114 millions d’euros] on whether Ronaldo finally leaves Old Trafford and his £450,000-a-week salary [513 000 euros] is released.”