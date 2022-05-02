what if Cristiano Ronaldo made his comeback to Real Madrid? — Foot11.com

As crazy as it sounds, Cristiano Ronaldo could return to Real Madrid next summer. This is announced by the British press, faced with the uncertainty of the future of the Portuguese within the new project led by Erik ten Hag. More

Cristiano Ronaldo heading to Real?

After a failed return to Manchester United to say the least – especially on a collective level – Cristiano Ronaldo could already leave the Red Devils to return to another club where he shone: Real Madrid. In any case, this is what the British press affirms, and more particularly the Mirror.

The Portuguese, who returned to Old Trafford last summer from Juventus, is already on the way out. The British newspaper claims Erik ten Hag’s arrival could push Cristiano Ronaldo out, while the Dutchman’s expectations for the five-time Ballon d’Or are unclear. And on the side of Madrid, we would not see the return of CR7 with a bad eye.

Do Merengues need CR7?

Leaving Real Madrid in 2018 for Juventus, Cristiano will remain for many Madrid fans the club’s best player of all time. He is the top scorer, it should be said. However – and Manchester United can confirm this – a comeback might not be ideal for the Portugal international. At 37, Ronaldo continues to be decisive, but has less impact in the game. A return to Madrid could be a false good idea for the Merengues, who have a Karim Benzema at the top of his game and who could see landing a certain Kylian Mbappe.

Cristiano Ronaldo, in the colors of Manchester United. Sports icon

The future of Cristiano is therefore dotted on the side of Manchester United. While he’s contracted until 2023, with an additional year optional, he’s expected to sit down and chat with Erik ten Hag to find out the Dutch manager’s intentions. This season, Cristiano is one of the rare satisfactions of a season to forget for the Red Devils, who will have to be satisfied, at best, with a qualification in the Europa League next season. With or without CR7?