Entertainment

What if Cristiano Ronaldo was…

Photo of James James33 mins ago
0 33 5 minutes read

Second episode of our new 90min series, where we offer you a Chinese portrait of football celebrities. Ten variable categories and as many projections on their careers. Here is our second “What if he was…” centered on the legend Cristiano Ronaldo. A character well known for his champion temperament.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo / Gualter Fatia/GettyImages

The puma is a unique animal. A feline is able to jump higher than humans and run almost as fast as a cheetah. Physical abilities that he acquires over the years in his natural state. Experience gives him the skill and accuracy needed to hunt his prey at the right time.

He must master intercept timing, running and finishing on a moving target. An art that the puma handles to perfection. Even if the hunt is sometimes tough and the competition fierce, he always finds a way to feed his family at the end of the day. Cristiano Ronaldo is often seen as a predator, but isn’t he more of a guide for his club?

Source link

Photo of James James33 mins ago
0 33 5 minutes read

Related Articles

Foot PSG – PSG tactics to fire Neymar

20 seconds ago

Drew Barrymore wished ET the alien happy birthday

10 mins ago

Lyon multiplies the festivals this week

11 mins ago

The photo of Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, the daughter of Brad and Angelina, who went viral

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button