What if Cristiano Ronaldo was…

He must master intercept timing, running and finishing on a moving target. An art that the puma handles to perfection. Even if the hunt is sometimes tough and the competition fierce, he always finds a way to feed his family at the end of the day. Cristiano Ronaldo is often seen as a predator, but isn’t he more of a guide for his club?

How is it possible to jump so high? How is it possible to have such composure? How can he score so much? In the cinema, in front of such a spectacle, the whole room would be on their feet to applaud. A dantesque show with twists, dramas, glorifying successes and the feeling that our hero will never give up.

As Imagine Dragons says in this song: “I know it’s hard when you’re on the ground, and it’s a long time to get back to the top when you’ve hit rock bottom, but get up now.” This sentence represents Ronaldo’s state of mind during this Euro 2016 final. The Portuguese artificer had to leave on injury, but continued to believe in it. His encouragement sent his entire country almost “On top of the World”.

Somewhere, Ronaldo seems to have total control over time. The Portuguese international slows him down as he pleases in order to maintain a hell of a condition for more than 20 years. A super power that many players would like to have the secret.

A philanthropic gentleman in life who turns into a devastator of defenses at night. The net breaker who feeds only on titles or victories. A man transcended as soon as he has been on European lawns for more than 20 years. Few have managed to contain his legendary right paw.

Cristiano Ronaldo represents this excellence in emotion. An inaccessible player for 95% of the clubs in the world, far too expensive in salary or in overall compensation. On the other hand, those who have already tasted it will find it difficult to do without it. Ask Juventus Turin and Real Madrid if Ronaldo’s departure didn’t spoil their appetite. A separation that gave stomach aches to many…

On the other hand, Ronaldo knows how to get away from them at the right time, accelerating or braking when the game demands it. An unparalleled vision for a player approaching his forties. Even with thousands of flight hours on the clock, the CR7 does not remain a high-performance vehicle.

Green is also optimism. Ronaldo all had a positive speech even with his back to the wall. We remember his premonition on his future hat-trick against Wolfsburg in April 2016. In another register, this motif also has negative counterparts. It is associated with misfortune. When we sign the CR7, we know that we will have to go to the checkout.

However, our mind plays tricks on us. We always want more like we would like Ronaldo to play football until he dies. Some would like to see him score one more goal, play one more game.

We always expect a lot from the CR7. However, wisdom would be to leave this chocolate and wait quietly for tomorrow. The intelligence would be to take advantage of the present moment. The temptation is too strong when it’s too good.

Will he win at Manchester United? Is it a pass? Will he win the Ballon D’Or? Will he mark the history of the Champions League? Does he have the level to play at Real Madrid? Is it really worth 100 million euros? Is he better than Lionel Messi? Does he deserve so many Ballons D’Or? Will he manage to win in Serie A? Is he the problem of Juventus Turin? Will he dare to return to the Premier League at this age? Did Man U make a mistake bringing him back? Can he still bring Portugal to the top of football? Is it burned?

To all his questions, only one answer:True champions never break, they don’t talk, they act”. A sentence from…Cristiano Ronaldo.