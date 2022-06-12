What if Cristiano Ronaldo was…
Second episode of our new 90min series, where we offer you a Chinese portrait of football celebrities. Ten variable categories and as many projections on their careers. Here is our second “What if he was…” centered on the legend Cristiano Ronaldo. A character well known for his champion temperament.
The puma is a unique animal. A feline is able to jump higher than humans and run almost as fast as a cheetah. Physical abilities that he acquires over the years in his natural state. Experience gives him the skill and accuracy needed to hunt his prey at the right time.
He must master intercept timing, running and finishing on a moving target. An art that the puma handles to perfection. Even if the hunt is sometimes tough and the competition fierce, he always finds a way to feed his family at the end of the day. Cristiano Ronaldo is often seen as a predator, but isn’t he more of a guide for his club?
We’ve all watched masterpieces like a Space Odyssey or Interstellar. Films where one wonders how such fantasies and such fantastic shots can be realized. With Cristiano Ronaldo, every second on the pitch was a projection of the impossible.
How is it possible to jump so high? How is it possible to have such composure? How can he score so much? In the cinema, in front of such a spectacle, the whole room would be on their feet to applaud. A dantesque show with twists, dramas, glorifying successes and the feeling that our hero will never give up.
Cristiano Ronaldo has always dreamed of only one thing: to be the best player in the world. He certainly hasn’t been for a while. However, by sending Portugal to the top of Europe, the football star realized his dreams.
As Imagine Dragons says in this song: “I know it’s hard when you’re on the ground, and it’s a long time to get back to the top when you’ve hit rock bottom, but get up now.” This sentence represents Ronaldo’s state of mind during this Euro 2016 final. The Portuguese artificer had to leave on injury, but continued to believe in it. His encouragement sent his entire country almost “On top of the World”.
This photo is from more than ten years ago. Do you see a real difference between today’s Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United and this one? An almost unchanged face, an undeniable goalscoring talent and a physique as impressive as usual.
Somewhere, Ronaldo seems to have total control over time. The Portuguese international slows him down as he pleases in order to maintain a hell of a condition for more than 20 years. A super power that many players would like to have the secret.
Werewolves have unleashed passions. Men who turn into bloodthirsty beasts on full moon nights to terrorize honest people. Cristiano Ronaldo never wanted to become one. However, over the years, the Portuguese international has established himself as a serial goalscorer. A fearful and scary player due to his stats.
A philanthropic gentleman in life who turns into a devastator of defenses at night. The net breaker who feeds only on titles or victories. A man transcended as soon as he has been on European lawns for more than 20 years. Few have managed to contain his legendary right paw.
Have you ever tasted it? Few of you certainly. It’s an expensive and prejudiced meal. We all say that this dish is only accessible to the greatest énarques of this world. In general, the word “truffle” is associated with “the bourgeoisie” in the human unconscious.
Cristiano Ronaldo represents this excellence in emotion. An inaccessible player for 95% of the clubs in the world, far too expensive in salary or in overall compensation. On the other hand, those who have already tasted it will find it difficult to do without it. Ask Juventus Turin and Real Madrid if Ronaldo’s departure didn’t spoil their appetite. A separation that gave stomach aches to many…
Even after all these years, Cristiano Ronaldo is still we point. A renowned striker who has been able to adapt his palette to his body and his abilities. Like a former Formula 1 single-seater, the Portuguese international does with his weapons. He is no longer able to take as much speed from the fastest players on the continent.
On the other hand, Ronaldo knows how to get away from them at the right time, accelerating or braking when the game demands it. An unparalleled vision for a player approaching his forties. Even with thousands of flight hours on the clock, the CR7 does not remain a high-performance vehicle.
How well this bit of green suits him… Cristiano Ronaldo symbolizes this greenish color to perfection. The representation of hope. The player capable of anything and who will save you from incongruous situations. He can decant a match or competition in a flash.
Green is also optimism. Ronaldo all had a positive speech even with his back to the wall. We remember his premonition on his future hat-trick against Wolfsburg in April 2016. In another register, this motif also has negative counterparts. It is associated with misfortune. When we sign the CR7, we know that we will have to go to the checkout.
We all get chocolates at Easter. A well-stocked box that must be eaten with care. It would not be reasonable to take too much from the first days. Cristiano Ronaldo looks like that guilty pleasure when looking at this pastry creation with passion. We know that we should remain reasonable.
However, our mind plays tricks on us. We always want more like we would like Ronaldo to play football until he dies. Some would like to see him score one more goal, play one more game.
We always expect a lot from the CR7. However, wisdom would be to leave this chocolate and wait quietly for tomorrow. The intelligence would be to take advantage of the present moment. The temptation is too strong when it’s too good.
Why this word? Let us tell you the story of Cristiano Ronaldo. His whole life was just about questions.
Will he win at Manchester United? Is it a pass? Will he win the Ballon D’Or? Will he mark the history of the Champions League? Does he have the level to play at Real Madrid? Is it really worth 100 million euros? Is he better than Lionel Messi? Does he deserve so many Ballons D’Or? Will he manage to win in Serie A? Is he the problem of Juventus Turin? Will he dare to return to the Premier League at this age? Did Man U make a mistake bringing him back? Can he still bring Portugal to the top of football? Is it burned?
To all his questions, only one answer:True champions never break, they don’t talk, they act”. A sentence from…Cristiano Ronaldo.